Sam Curran Dazzles With 67* off 43 in ILT20, Strengthens Case for Rajasthan Royals Spot In IPL 2026

Sam Curran moved to Rajasthan Royals from CSK after a trade.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) high-profile trade acquisition Sam Curran produced an all-round performance in franchise leagues, sealing a comprehensive victory for the Desert Vipers against the Gulf Giants by eight wickets in the ongoing ILT20 2025-26.

Curran was traded to RR from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2026 auction in a marquee deal also involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson.

Sam Curran Scores Match-Winning Fifty Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

In reply of modest 158-run target, Sam Curran never allowed the opposition to make a comeback in the contest after a couple of quick blows, scoring an unbeaten 67 off 43 balls at a strike rate of 155.81, decorated with five fours and three sixes. His calmness under pressure and calculated aggression didn’t let the Giants’ bowlers settle down, specifically when the southpaw hammered three sixes in an over bowled by his compatriot Liam Dawson.

Curran received great support from another Englishman, Max Holden (64 off 41), and forged an unbeaten 77-ball 123-run partnership, steering Vipers over the line with still 19 balls and eight wickets to spare. Earlier with the ball, the 27-year-old delivered a disciplined spell, registering the figures of 1/27 in 4 overs at 6.75 economy, highlighting his value as a genuine all-rounder, a quality which the Royals heavily lacked in IPL 2025.

Curran has emerged as the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 156 runs in five innings at 39 average and 125.80 strike rate, while claiming three wickets at an economy of 8.55.

ALSO READ:

How Will Rajasthan Royals Benefit From Sam Curran Addition?

For the Rajasthan Royals, who endured a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign, finishing second last on the points table, Curran’s form in the ILT20 couldn’t come at a better time. The franchise’s decision to let go of its long-standing captain, Sanju Samson, raised eyebrows. But RR intended to infuse some experience among several young guns and strike a perfect balance with the inclusion of versatile options of Jadeja and Curran.

Jadeja, who returns to the franchise after nearly 15 years, offers vast experience of playing in IPL and international cricket, adding depth to RR’s bowling attack with his left-arm orthodox spin. But Sam Curran brings balance and flexibility with his fearless batting approach and a reliable powerplay bowling option.

Curran recently made his return to England’s T20I setup and produced some strong performances. In the last six T20Is, Curran has scored 94 runs at an average of 94 at an impressive strike rate of 167.85 and bagged three scalps at an economy of 10.20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.