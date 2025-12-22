Sam Curran Explains Pros & Cons of the Impact Player Rule Ahead of IPL 2026

The English all-rounder has been one of the best players in the ILT20 2025-26.

From the perspective of a player who was good at only one skill of the game and not the master of that particular skill, the game of cricket has not been very kind to those. Until a rule which was introduced in the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed everything. Though English all-rounder Sam Curran has been the latest addition to the list of players to have opined about the usage of the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the shortest format, he has highlighted both the pros & cons of the rule.

The 27-year-old all-rounder from England has been one of the best players in the ILT20 this season. He is topping the run charts and has also scalped important wickets for his team, the Desert Vipers. In an exclusive interview with The Times of India, Sam Curran spoke about the ongoing ILT20 tournament, what his means to him and also the trade involving him, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja for the 19th edition of the IPL.

The Desert Vipers started off their season with six consecutive victories in the group stage, and were the only team to do so this season. The franchise has lost just one solitary game in the season as of now, and look well set for the final hurdle beyond the group stage. Curran credits their performance to continuity, and various players who have stood up at important junctures.

The English all-rounder also spoke about playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2026, expressing his excitement for the same. Curran has a great connection with Kumar Sangakkara, the head coach of the franchise for the next season. However, he spoke about getting regular chances throughout the season, unlike last year – when he did not get to play a lot for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

ALSO READ:

Sam Curran Delves Into the Impact Player Rule

The ‘Impact Player’ rule has been one of the most significant advancements to the shortest format, particularly the Indian Premier League. There have been various players who have voiced their opinions on the rule, with New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham being very vocal about his disagreement on the same. Some players feel that the rule takes away the beauty of the format.

However, Sam Curran presented a neutral opinion on the same, stating that it was more of a tactical rule than anything else. The rule gives teams the advantage to play one extra player in times of need – which franchises have been using wonderfully to their own advantage. That being said, Curran voiced the other side of the rule, stating that a good team would not feel the need to use the rule.

“People like it, people hate it. But I guess if you’re a good team, you don’t really need an impact player”, said Sam Curran in an interview.

The ‘Impact Player’ rule is used differently by different teams, and so should it be. Upon being asked if he would like to keep the rule or scrap it (if it were up to him), Curran expressed that he would keep the rule and focus on using it in the right manner. He opined that it was a good tactical decision for a team to be able to put 12 players on the field.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.