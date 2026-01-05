Sam Curran Hits 74* To Lead Desert Vipers to Maiden ILT20 Title, Pushes for Rajasthan Royals Spot in IPL 2026

Earlier in the semi-final, he played an unbeaten knock of 38 off just 12 balls.

Sam Curran, playing for the Desert Vipers, scored a brilliant knock in the ILT20 2025–26 final against MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sam Curran shines with bat as Desert Vipers secure first-ever title

In the match, Desert Vipers batted first and scored 182/4 in 20 overs. Skipper Sam Curran played an important role with the bat as he was the top scorer for the Vipers in the first innings. He came to bat when the team was 36/2 in the fourth over. Along with Fakhar Zaman, he stitched an 89-run partnership for the third wicket. He then added a 57-run partnership with Dan Lawrence. Curran ended the innings on 74* off 51 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes, at a strike rate of 145.10. Other contributions came from Max Holden, who scored 41, Fakhar Zaman with 20, and Dan Lawrence with 23*.

In reply, Desert Vipers restricted MI Emirates to 136 all out and won the match and the title by 46 runs. Naseem Shah and David Payne took three wickets each, while Khuzaima Tanveer and Usman Tariq took two wickets each, helping Vipers claim their first-ever title. For MI Emirates, Shakib Al Hasan was the top scorer with 36 runs.

ALSO READ:

Ends as top scorer and Player of the Tournament

Speaking about Sam Curran, he was brilliant not only in the final but throughout the tournament. He finished as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs in 12 innings at an average of 49.62 and a strike rate of 135.49, including three fifties. Curran played a vital role for Desert Vipers throughout the tournament. He won the Player of the Match award in the final and was also named Player of the Tournament. With the ball, he took seven wickets in 11 innings at an economy rate of 8.51. Before the final, in Qualifier 1, Sam Curran scored 38* off just 12 balls against the same opponents, MI Emirates.

Rajasthan Royals benefit from strong form of Sam Curran, could be part of Playing XI

Curran’s form is a positive sign for his country, England, and his new IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals. He has been selected in England’s provisional squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7.

After the tournament, he will represent Rajasthan Royals, having been traded from Chennai Super Kings, and is expected to be part of their playing XI. For Rajasthan Royals, using Sam Curran at the top or in the middle order could benefit the team, as he has been doing well in that role.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.