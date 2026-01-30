Sam Curran Picks Hat-Trick For England, Dismisses Two Former CSK Teammates [WATCH]

Sam Curran registered England's second T20I hat-trick, after Chris Jordan in 2024.

All-rounder Sam Curran has made the perfect possible beginning to the preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026, which commences on February 7. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star registered a magnificent hat-trick against Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I.

The hat-trick was taken in the 16th over of the first innings, which ended up completely dismantling the Sri Lankans. Sam Curran got rid of Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana to send them packing on successive deliveries – two of who happen to be his teammates at Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A T20I hat-trick for England is rarer than a sunny day in London, and Sam Curran just found one



He becomes just the second English bowler to pick a T20I hat-trick



.



.



[Sam Curran, Wickets, Hat-trick, England, History, Sri Lanka, Fast Bowling] pic.twitter.com/Q88tv6S3AG — FanCode (@FanCode) January 30, 2026

Sam Curran On the Records List For England

With this hat-trick, Curran registered only the second T20I hat-trick for England, following the footsteps of Chris Jordan – who bagged the hat-trick against the United States of America (USA) in the latest edition of the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

With this kind of form, Sam Curran will be a hot property in the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-handed all-rounder can inflict equal damage with the bat and ball, and is also known for his variations. Curran will be an important option for England for the lower middle-order.

