Sameer Rizvi Stuns Mumbai Indians As Delhi Capitals Make Two In Two; Key Takeaways from DC vs MI IPL 2026 Game

Delhi Capitals came out on top in the DC vs MI IPL 2026 clash, hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Mumbai Indians, led by the stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav, were shellshocked by Sameer Rizvi, who produced second match-winning knock on the trot.

Batting first, the visiting side posted 162 on the board with SKY registering a fifty. In the run-chase, Pathum Nissanka played a cameo in the powerplay before Rizvi ran riot, helping the home side finish the game with 11 balls to spare.

Suryakumar Yadav With Another Fighting Knock for Mumbai Indians

Whenever they are in trouble, Mumbai Indians look up to the SKY. And more often than not, he delivers. Today’s DC vs MI fixture was no different as he anchored the innings on a sluggish pitch to get them to a fighting total.

SKY walked into bat in the third over with only 18 runs on the board, and stabilised the innings along with Rohit Sharma, who scored 35 off 26. He made 51 off 36 deliveries, laced with three fours and two maximums. Unfortunately, he was dismissed just before they could let loose in the final overs.

Top Order Struggles Continue for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

One of the biggest troubles for the Capitals in the last edition was their top order. Since last year, they have tried eight different opening combinations but none have brought them any success. The issue has continued in this season as well, despite having two very solid batters in KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka.

Rahul followed his golden duck in the first game with just 1 off 3 in this DC vs MI clash. It hasn’t helped that their number three Nitish Rana also failed in both outings, getting run out for a duck in this match.

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Sameer Rizvi Delivers A Blinder in DC vs MI Clash

Only a few days back, Sameer Rizvi played his best knock in the IPL to get Delhi Capitals over the line against Lucknow Super Giants. He played an even better knock today, coming in at 7 for 2, to stun the rivals from Mumbai.

Like his previous knock, Rizvi started carefully in this game as well, taking his time to settle. Once he did that, he hammered everyone barring Jasprit Bumrah. Rizvi played as if he was batting on a different pitch, blasting 90 runs in 51 deliveries, with seven fours and as many sixes.

This was Rizvi’s third consecutive fifty in the IPL, having scored one in the final group fixture last year. With this victory, the Capitals made two in two games in the IPL 2026.

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