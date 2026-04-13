Sandeep Sharma Collides With Dhruv Jurel But Holds Onto Catch to Dismiss Ishan Kishan Rampage in SRH vs RR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Sandeep Sharma conceded runs at an expensive economy of 13 in the SRH vs RR match.

Following two wickets in quick succession, stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan was putting on a show in the SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. But a spectacular catch of Sandeep Sharma has put an end to his blitz as he returned for a fierce 91 off just 44 deliveries.

In the second ball of the 14th over, the southpaw had hit it straight up in the air. While the pacer ran in to complete the catch, gloveman Dhruv Jurel also tried to grab it. However, despite the collision, Sandeep successfully pouched it to send Kishan back in the pavilion.

Watch the video here:

Ishan’s pulsating knock was laced with eight fours and six over-boundaries, striking at a blazing rate of 206.81.

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The Orange Army were struggling at 56/2 after the powerplay before a whirlwind 88-run partnership off 39 balls between Ishan and Heinrich Klaasen turned the table around for them. But with Klaasen’s dismissal shortly after losing their skipper, the Rajasthan Royals had pulled things back in their favour. However, a few big hits from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora’s fiery finish have fuelled SRH to 216/6.

But the side has been off to a magical start in the second innings, claiming four scalps in under two overs. Debutant Praful Hinge could not have asked for a better way to start his IPL career, as the 24-year-old sent back Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the maiden over of the innings.

The seamer from Vidarbha also dismissed the opposition’s captain Riyan Parag in his next over of the SRH vs RR clash. At the time of writing, the visitors are at 32/5 after five overs, with Ravindra Jadeja (11) and Donovan Ferreira (12) at the crease.

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