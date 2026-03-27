Sarfaraz Khan Impresses in Practice Session, Boosts CSK Playing XI Chances for IPL 2026 [WATCH]

CSK batter Sarfaraz Khan has shown good form in the practice session ahead of IPL 2026.

As the new season begins on March 28, CSK are preparing with intense practice, and their new recruit Sarfaraz looks to be in great touch with the bat.

Sarfaraz Khan Shows Impressive Form in CSK Practice Match

In a video shared by CSK, Sarfaraz Khan was seen batting in an explosive style in intra squad match. He looked comfortable against both pace and spin, playing all the shots we have seen him play in T20 matches.

He was hitting pacers like Gurjapneet Singh and Jamie Overton hard, while playing sweep shots confidently against spinners like Noor Ahmad and Shreyas Gopal.

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Can Sarfaraz Khan Seize His Chance in CSK Playing XI?

Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring heavily for a long time in domestic cricket. However, he has not yet proved himself in the biggest league. IPL 2026 will be a very good opportunity for him.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, he scored 329 runs in seven innings, with an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.08.

How can Sarfaraz fit into the CSK playing XI? It is unlikely that he will get a chance from the start, as players like Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer are above him in the pecking order, having invested INR 14.20 crore in each of them.

For Sarfaraz to make a place in the XI, he will have to wait for his opportunity. But we know how good he is against both spin and pace, and he has also improved a lot in his shot-making as a T20 batter. He could serve as a strong backup option, covering for the domestic batters.

CSK IPL 2026 Schedule

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30, playing against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Date Match Venue Time March 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 7:30 PM April 3 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Chennai 7:30 PM April 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM April 14 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 7:30 PM April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Hyderabad 7:30 PM April 23 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 7:30 PM April 26 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 3:30 PM May 2 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30 PM May 5 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30 PM May 10 Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Chennai 3:30 PM May 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Lucknow 7:30 PM May 18 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM May 21 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Chennai 7:30 PM

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