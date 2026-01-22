Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Confirms Intent to Join Bidding War for RCB Franchise

RCB ended their 17-year wait, clinching the IPL 2025 title.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has publicly confirmed that he plans to bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Adar Poonawalla Confirms Interest in Buying RCB

Poonawalla took to his official X handle and wrote, “Over the next few months, I will be making a strong and competitive bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL.”

Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 22, 2026

The statement came months after his post in October, “At the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team.”

At the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team… — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) October 1, 2025

The current owners decided to sell the franchise following a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which led to multiple loss of lives. The incident occurred after the team organised a victory parade to celebrate winning the trophy following a 17-year wait.

In an announcement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in November 2025, UK-based Diageo stated it is conducting a review of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL).

The letter explained, “USL is starting a review of its investment in RCSPL, which focuses on owning the RCB team that competes in the BCCI’s annual men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL).”

Diageo indicated that it has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council about this process, which is expected to wrap up by March 31, 2026, a few days after the IPL 2025 starts.

RCB Ownership History

RCB, a cricket franchise with the most followers across social media handles, has been a part of the cash-rich IPL since its inception. The franchise was initially owned by United Spirits and Kingfisher owner Vijay Mallya for about USD 112 million, the second most expensive team then, after the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The team was run by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd until Mallya’s financial issues led to a change in ownership.

Since 2016, global liquor company Diageo has fully owned RCB through RCSPL. Along with Poonawalla, others like Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and MEMG chairman Ranjan Pai are also reportedly interested in the bid.

Who Is Adar Poonawala?

Adar Poonawala gained attention when he led India’s battle against COVID-19 as the Serum Institute made the Covishield vaccine. In 2024, he also bought a 50% stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

RCB is likely to be a very popular team since they have one of the largest fanbases in the IPL, featuring Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli in their men’s team. Their women’s team is also led by India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Notably, both men’s and women’s RCB teams have won IPL and WPL titles apiece.

