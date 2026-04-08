Shivam Dube Breaks Silence After Three Consecutive Losses Before CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Clash

CSK will next lock horns with the Delhi Capitals on April 11 at home.

With three back-to-back defeats, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have kicked off the IPL 2026 from the bottom of the points table and are eagerly searching for their maiden points on the board. However, all-rounder Shivam Dube has charged up the fans to get behind the team and promised them to turn the tide in the upcoming outings.

“Yeah, we lost three matches, but in past, we have won more than three matches in a row. It’s unfortunate that we have lost some games but you’ll see the team soon on 11th, and we’ll bounce back very hard,” he stated during a fan interaction.

🚨 Massive statement by Shivam Dube after CSK’s 3 back-to-back losses:



“Yeah, we lost 3 matches, but in the past we have won more than 3 matches in a row. So you will see the bounce back against DC on the 11th.” 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/uY7s9k8jN5 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) April 8, 2026

The fans were keen to watch the five-time champions script a notable comeback in the ongoing IPL 2026, following their maiden bottom-place finish in the previous season. But despite a huge squad overhaul in the latest mini auction, CSK have failed to overturn their fortunes in the league so far.

The team had started off the season with yet another disastrous batting show, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had bundled them out for only 127 runs before chasing the total in almost 12 overs. Since then, the batting unit has been able to cross the 200-run mark in two successive appearances, but it was the poor bowling execution that took the games away from their grasp.

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CSK Will Need an All-round Step Up from Shivam Dube in IPL 2026

The 32-year-old had played a pivotal role in India’s record third title win in the latest T20 World Cup edition, and the franchise will also need Dube to step up with both of his skills in a bid to turn things around in the IPL 2026. Following a measured start, the all-rounder had provided a blistering finish with his 45 not out off 27 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

But he could not replicate it against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), returning for only a 13-ball 18 when they still needed 143 runs more in the remaining 10.1 overs to chase the massive total. Dube was also proved to be expensive in his solitary outing with the ball so far, as he conceded 30 runs in just two overs while facing the defending champions.

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