Shivam Dube Drops Virat Kohli Early in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 But Grabs in Second Chance [WATCH]

Virat Kohli scored 28 runs in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match.

Star Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube had almost risked their first two points of the IPL 2026 by dropping the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli on seven during the second over of the RCB vs CSK game. It could have been the match-defining moment for both sides, considering the fiery form of the 37-year-old.

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The right-hander was coming off a red-hot form, notching up a match-winning 69 not out in the IPL 2026 opener. But even after earning an early lifeline, Kohli could not prolong his innings in the RCB vs CSK match, as Dube completed a fine catch while running from long on to send the batter back in the dugout. He scored an 18-ball 28, comprising two boundaries and a no-look six to Matt Henry.

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Defending Champions Off to Great Start in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026

Despite losing Kohli early in the match, a blistering 46 (30) from his opening partner Phil Salt has provided a great start to the title-holders in the RCB vs CSK match. But following his grab to dismiss the ex-skipper, Dube has also chipped in with the English gloveman’s wicket to bring CSK back in the fierce contest.

However, Devdutt Padikkal, who was batting on 17 off 16 at the time of Salt’s dismissal, swiftly shifted gears to smack a pulsating 29-ball half-century. Following this, the pair of captain Rajat Patidar (48* off 19) and Tim David (70* off 25) engaged in absolute carnage, amassing a total of 14 maximums and four boundaries. Their unbeaten 99-run partnership off just 36 deliveries fueled RCB to a massive total of 250.

Notably, this is RCB’s highest total ever against the Channai outfit as well as the highest score of the IPL 2026 so far.

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