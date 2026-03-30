Should KKR Playing XI Be Tweaked With Cameron Green Not Fit To Bowl?

Since the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match, there has been one main talking point that everyone is discussing: why is Cameron Green not bowling in the IPL? When this question was asked to KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, he said that it would be better to ask Cricket Australia.

Cricket Australia later clarified that Green will stay away from bowling for a short period and is expected to return in 10 to 12 days. If Green is not bowling, it weakens the bowling attack, as he was expected to be a similar replacement for Andre Russell.

In the match against Mumbai Indians he scored 16 off eight balls.

His batting form is also a bit of a concern. If this continues, the team management might think about making changes to the KKR playing XI and bring in players like Tim Seifert or Rovman Powell.

Tim Seifert Could Strengthen the Opening Combination

If Tim Seifert comes into the playing XI, he could strengthen the opening combination. Although Finn Allen and Ajinkya Rahane put together a 69-run partnership for the first wicket, Allen and Seifert have done really well as openers.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, Seifert scored 326 runs at an average of 46.57 with a strike rate of 166.32. He and Allen added 494 runs in eight innings. So, if Seifert replaces Cameron Green, the team could line up with Allen and Seifert as openers, Rahane moving to No. 3, and the rest of the batting order remaining the same as in the match against Mumbai Indians.

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Rovman Powell an Option for the Middle Order

If KKR goes for Rovman Powell in place of Cameron Green, then Powell will play in the middle order. In the T20 World Cup, Powell scored 149 runs in six innings at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 147.52. Since the start of 2025, he has scored 1313 runs in 69 T20 matches at an average of 29.84.

His form is not at its best, but it is still better than Green’s current batting form. If he gets a chance, he could also play the role of a finisher.

KKR Should Stick With Cameron Green for Now

The question is whether KKR playing XI be tweaked, and for now, the answer should be no. Even though Green is not in form, he is still a match-winner and just needs one good innings to get back into rhythm. If that happens, it could turn the tournament in KKR’s favour.

Compared to Seifert and Powell, Cameron Green remains a more reliable match-winner. Also, if Cricket Australia has said that he will return to bowling in 10 to 12 days, it means he may not bowl in the next two to three matches. KKR cannot drop a player after just one game, especially someone who has been bought for more than INR 25 crore.

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