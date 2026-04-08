Shubman Gill Confirms Recurrence of Old Neck Injury During DC vs GT IPL 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has confirmed that he had recently faced a recurrence of an old neck injury ahead of the clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) today (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, Gill missed GT’s previous clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 4 due to the neck issue and muscle spasm and was spotted being heavily bandaged around the shoulder and neck area.

Gill had previously faced a similar concern last year during the home series against South Africa. He suffered a neck injury during the first Test and was subsequently ruled out for the second match. Gill also missed the subsequent three-match ODI series against the Proteas before making a comeback in the T20I leg.

When quizzed if his latest injury is a recurrence of the previous incident, Shubman Gill confirmed during the DC vs GT coin toss,

“It’s something similar.”

DC vs GT Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma

GT Impact Subs: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.

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Shubman Gill eye India comeback with IPL 2026 performance

For Shubman Gill, apart from leading GT to their second IPL title, he will also have a personal goal cut out for himself in the IPL 2026 season. The dynamic right-hander, who is currently the India ODI and Test captain has fallen out of favour in the T20I fray.

He made a return to the shortest-format for India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 as vice-captain after his last appearance in 2024. However, unimpressive outings eventually led to his ouster after the Proteas T20I series and ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

A batter of sheer talent, Gill will thus be eyeing a promising IPL 2026 campaign and eventually reclaim his spot back in the T20I side.

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