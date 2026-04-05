Shubman Gill Injury Update: Rashid Khan Reveals Availability of Gujarat Titans Skipper After GT vs RR IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill missed out on featuring in their maiden IPL 2026 home clash due to muscle spasms.

Star Afghanistani all-rounder Rashid Khan was seen to take up the leadership duties for the Gujarat Titans in the GT vs RR game that they ended up losing by just six runs. However, he opened up on Shubman Gill injury update to assure the fans ahead of their next fixture, following the nervy affair in Ahmedabad.

“He’s good, hopefully he is going to do alright in the next game. Just had a muscle spasm, so hopefully he is going to be alright soon,” said Rashid in the post-match presentation.

Gill looked to be in decent touch in their tournament opener facing the Punjab Kings. But the batter could not capitalise on the start, managing a 27-ball 39, comprising six boundaries. However, the 25-year-old would look to make a comeback in the Titans’ line-up for their next encounter against the Delhi Capitals on April 8, and his return will be crucial for the side after consecutive defeats in the IPL 2026 so far.

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Rashid Khan Addressed Gujarat Titans Middle Order Concerns

The top order has been the team’s backbone for quite some time now. It’s evident that GT only puts up noteworthy shows when their top three batters, including captain Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, step up. Previously, there were also questions around the side’s middle order, but a consistent show from the abovementioned stars managed to qualify them for the last season’s playoffs.

Considering the continued rough patch of Buttler, Gill would have to take more responsibility at the top along with Sudharsan. Notably, the batter was replaced by Kumar Kushagra in the GT vs RR match tonight. But the third-highest run-scorer of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 managed only 18 runs off 14 balls in his debut outing for the franchise.

While Sudharsan amassed a stellar 73 off only 44 balls, the GT middle order once again failed to finish the chase. Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, and Shahrukh Khan put up a combined 30 runs off 16 deliveries, as the momentum entirely shifted towards the Royals. Though Rashid and Kagiso Rabada had put up a spirited fight towards the end, eventually it proved not to be enough for the team to earn their maiden points of the IPL 2026.

“Everyone has their own game plan, they know the conditions and situations really well. It’s just to make sure that you read the requirements of the game well. But it’s too early. We are still in the competition, will learn from our mistakes, and keep getting better and come back stronger in the next game,” noted Rashid.

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