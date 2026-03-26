‘Don’t Have Anything to Prove’ – Shubman Gill Shares His Views on T20 World Cup Snub, Sets Aim for Gujarat Titans Before IPL 2026

Shubman Gill was the fourth-highest run-scorer of the previous season.

The IPL 2026 is just around the corner, and multiple former players and experts have weighed in on how this season would be a huge opportunity for Shubman Gill to make a return to India’s 20-over squad following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup snub. But the Gujarat Titans (GT) captain believes that he has nothing more to prove in the forthcoming season. According to India’s ex-T20I vice-captain, his past few seasons’ stats already speak for themselves.

“If you look at the past three or four seasons, I have the most runs in the IPL. So I don’t think I have anything to prove this season in particular. In the four years that I’ve played for this team, I think we’ve done decently well as a unit. I’ve done decently well as a batsman. So I don’t think I need to prove anyone my worth,” he said in the pre-season press conference.

VIDEO | When asked about him missing the successful T20 World Cup campaign at the IPL 2026 Pre-Season press conference, Indian Test team captain Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) says he has no regrets, and that he need not prove his skills to anyone as he has been a prolific scorer,… pic.twitter.com/Dprkoprg94 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2026

Notably, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter has had a spectacular run in the GT colours. The opener has notched up 2,449 runs in 60 matches for the franchise across four editions, averaging 40.82. Gill’s best IPL season so far has also come for the Titans in 2023, as he claimed the Orange Cap with 890 runs in 17 matches of the season, laced with three centuries and four fifty-plus knocks.

ALSO READ:

Consistency Is Key for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

Gill has also shown faith in their consistent outings in the past few seasons and backed following the same path for once again clinching the coveted silverware. GT had won their maiden title in their debut IPL season in 2022. Since then, the Gujarat outfit have produced noteworthy shows, securing a playoff spot thrice in their four appearances so far.

“I need to do what I’ve been doing for the past four years, and as a team, we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. If we continue doing that, sooner or later, we will win that trophy once more,” added the GT skipper.

After ex-skipper Hardik Pandya’s departure, Gill had taken over the leadership duties in 2024. The side had finished eighth in that season with only five victories in 14 fixtures. But the Titans had made a strong comeback in the previous season to qualify for the Eliminator. The 26-year-old also enjoyed a red-hot form throughout the tournament, smashing 650 runs in 15 matches, including six half-centuries.

Both Gill and the franchise would want to carry on similar momentum in the IPL 2026. GT will start off their campaign against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on March 31.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.