SMAT 2025-26 Team of the Tournament: SRH Stars Headline Batting Line-up, New Rajasthan Royals Buy Leads Pace Attack

Ishan Kishan hit a century in the final.

The latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy concluded with Ishan Kishan leading Jharkhand to their maiden title. They defeated Haryana in the final by 69 runs to lift the SMAT 2025-26 trophy in Pune. Jharkhand hammered 262 in their 20 overs while batting first and won the game comfortably.

The tournament that serves as a great breeding ground for Indian domestic players witnessed plenty of quality performers. Many talented youngsters received big paychecks at the IPL 2026 auction. Here we try to come up with the SMAT 2025-26 Team of the Tournament, comprising the most impressive players.

Ishan Kishan

(Matches – 10, Runs – 517, Average – 57.44, Strike rate – 197.32)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan had a glorious season for Jharkhand. He led from the front with consistent performances with the bat. Kishan ended up as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 517 runs at a strike rate of 197. The left-hander smashed two centuries and two half-centuries, including 101 off 49 in the final.

Moments to cherish 🤗



Jharkhand Captain Ishan Kishan receives the coveted Trophy from BCCI Hon. Treasurer Mr. A. Raghuram Bhat 🏆👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/3fGWDCTjoo#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/KoEhrdwPB3 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 18, 2025

Ankit Kumar

(Matches – 11, Runs – 448, Average – 44.8, Strike rate – 172.30)

Ankit Kumar could not get a bid in the IPL 2026 auction but had a magnificent SMAT 2025-26. Opening the innings for Haryana, he made 448 runs at an average of 44.8 while striking at 172. He was the second highest run-scorer in the competition with five half-centuries. His best knock came against Mumbai, where he struck 89 off 42 deliveries.

Anmolpreet Singh

(Matches – 10, Runs – 349, Average – 34.90, Strike rate – 175.37)

Anmolpreet Singh, former SRH and Mumbai Indians player, had an excellent season for Punjab. Batting at number three, he played multiple quick cameos. He made 349 runs in the season at a strike rate of 175 while averaging 35. He was at his best in the fixture against Haryana, hammering 81 off 37 deliveries.

Sarfaraz Khan

(Matches – 7, Runs – 329, Average – 65.80, Strike rate – 203.08)

Sarfaraz Khan, after going unsold in the IPL for years, will finally return to the league. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bagged him on the back of a blistering season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sarfaraz hammered 329 runs at an impressive strike rate of 203. He began the tournament with a 47-ball century and ended with back-to-back half-centuries.

Salil Arora

(Matches – 8, Runs – 358, Average – 71.60, Strike rate – 198.88)

The new SRH recruit makes the SMAT 2025-26 Team of the Tournament for his sensational season for Punjab. He was excellent in the middle order, amassing 358 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 199. His best knock had 11 sixes as he blasted 125 not out in 45 balls against Jharkhand. On the back of this, Salil Arora was bought by SRH for INR 1.50 crore.

Nishant Sindhu

(Matches – 11, Runs – 303, Average – 33.66, Strike rate – 166.48, Wickets – 4, Economy – 7.70)

Retained by Gujarat Titans, Nishant Sindhu had a very good campaign for Haryana. He was solid in the middle order, scoring 303 runs at a strike rate of 166. He struck two fifties in the tournament, including 63 not out off 38 versus Mumbai. He bowled 17 overs across six innings and took four wickets at 7.70 rpo.

Anukul Roy

(Matches – 11, Runs – 303, Average – 60.60, Strike rate – 160.31, Wickets – 18, Economy – 7.41)

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Anukul Roy was named the Player of the Tournament after an incredible SMAT 2025-26. He made an impact with both bat and ball to help Jharkhand clinch the title. Anukul scored 303 runs at a strike rate of 160 and claimed 18 wickets at an economy of 7.41. With this performance, he has pushed his case for a more consistent run at KKR.

Shivam Shukla

(Matches – 10, Wickets – 17, Economy – 7.25)

For the kind of season Shivam Shukla had, it was surprising that he went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction. He was the best specialist spinner in the tournament, picking up 17 scalps at an economy of 7.25. He was lethal against Andhra, snaring 4 for 23.

Yash Thakur

(Matches – 7, Wickets – 18, Economy – 6.80)

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Yash Thakur was perhaps the best pacer in the season. He claimed 18 wickets from just seven games with best figures of 5 for 16 versus Kerala. In a competition where scoring rates were at an all-time high, he had by far the best economy in the top 10 wickettakers. It is no surprise he makes it into the SMAT 2025-26 Team of the Tournament.

Ashok Sharma

(Matches – 10, Wickets – 22, Economy – 9.25)

Ashok Sharma made waves during the tournament for his rapid pace and was on the radar of multiple IPL franchises. He was the joint leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps while conceding at 9.25 rpo. Ashok Sharma bagged two four-wicket hauls in the season. He was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 90 lakhs.

Sushant Mishra

(Matches – 11, Wickets – 22, Economy – 8.92)

Sushant Mishra flew under the radar ahead of the mini auction and was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 90 lakhs. He finished the season as the joint top wicket-taker, picking 22 scalps at 8.92 economy. Sushant Mishra starred in the final as well, where he bagged 3 for 27 in a high-scoring game.

ALSO READ:

SMAT 2025-26 Team of the Tournament

Ishan Kishan (c)

Ankit Kumar

Anmolpreet Singh

Salil Arora (wk)

Sarfaraz Khan

Nishant Sindhu

Anukul Roy

Shivam Shukla

Yash Thakur

Ashok Sharma

Sushant Mishra

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.