‘Sorry Mate’ – KL Rahul Mercilessly Sells Tristan Stubbs Down the River in DC vs GT IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and his partner Tristan Stubbs were involved in a big confusion which led to the runout of the latter during their clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 8) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The wicket was a big setback for DC since Stubbs was their last of the big-hitters, having lost Axar Patel shortly before alongside David Miller who had been retired hurt.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 17th over. Mohammed Siraj bowled a slower bouncer and KL Rahul could only pull it to mid-on. He then made a start for the single before backing out but by then Tristan Stubbs was already halfway down the pitch. Forced to turn around, the Proteas tried his best to make it back to the crease but a direct hit from Sai Sudharsan meant Stubbs fell short considerably.

While denying the run, Rahul could be heard saying, “No, no, no, sorry mate”.

Watch the video of the incident below.

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Speaking about the DC vs GT contest, it went down all the way to the wire with Gujarat pulling off a 1-run win in the end. Earlier, after being put to bat first, GT batters Shubman Gill (70 off 45), Jos Buttler (52 off 27) and Washington Sundar (55 of 32) slammed respective fifties to propel the scoreboard to a towering 210/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing 211, DC were in control throughout due to a flamboyant 92(52) from KL Rahul. Following his dismissal, David Miller who had made a return after initially being retired hurt due to a pain in his left hand, took over the onus. With 36 runs needed from last two, he blasted Siraj for 6,4,6 in the 19th before hitting another maximum on the fourth ball of the last over to reduce the equation to two off two.

However, the Proteas had a brainfade moment where he turned down an easy single on the penultimate ball and squandered the chance to level score. On the last ball of the game, Miller swung and missed the slower ball from Prasidh Krishna as Jos Buttler collected it behind the stumps and runout Kuldeep Yada, who was rushing in from the non-striker’s end.

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