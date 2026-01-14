SRH All-Rounder Flexes His Power Against Pace Again, Poised To Take Fourth Overseas Slot in IPL 2026 Playing XI

He played a timely cameo at No.6.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Liam Livingstone played a timely cameo for Durban’s Super Giants in their latest SA20 2026 fixture against Paarl Royals. He had a few deliveries to face and nailed his role at No.6.

Livingstone scored 32 runs in 10 deliveries, including one boundary and four maximums, at a strike rate of 320 in the slog overs. 87.50% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 17.20% of the team’s runs alone despite facing only 10 balls.

When Liam Livingstone came to the crease, DSG were 127/3 in 16.1 overs and seemed set to end with a below-par total in the first innings. However, the English all-rounder pounced on Paarl Royals’ pacers straight away and turned the momentum in his team’s favour from the same over onwards.

Eventually, DSG ended on 186/5 by scoring as many as 59 runs in the final 23 deliveries, mainly due to Liam Livingstone’s cameo. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain, as Paarl Royals won a thriller on the final delivery, but SRH would still be pleased with the recent batting form of the all-rounder.

Liam Livingstone set to add more firepower to SRH batting unit in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Liam Livingstone for a big INR 13 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, with a motive to further bolster their batting lineup. His acquisition was surprising since he won’t get to play his best role at SRH: playing at No.4.

ALSO READ:

If somehow SRH fit him at No.4, the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy will go out of position, which will create the same issues as last season, where they couldn’t nail down several batting slots. Hence, Livingstone might play as a finisher at No.6, a role in which he hasn’t found enough success in T20 cricket.

However, he might still get the nod ahead of Kamindu Mendis, who has recently improved his hitting abilities and fits more naturally in the lower middle order. Liam Livingstone’s bowling is surely a bonus: he understands how to bowl immaculate lines and lengths against both LHBs and RHBs and can give a couple of overs consistently in the middle overs.

Then, his recent form has also been really encouraging, and his presence will give the top order more freedom to go harder in the powerplay. Maybe SRH could have avoided getting him, but now that Livingstone is part of the setup, he will surely get first crack as the fourth overseas player in the playing XI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.