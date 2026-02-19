SRH Batting Talent Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Spot After Consecutive Tons in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-final

The SRH batter would be hoping to make his debut in the IPL 2026.

Karnataka prodigy Smaran Ravichandran has peaked at the right time in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Following two single-digit returns and a duck, his scores in the last three innings are – 83*, 135, and 127, respectively.

He is also currently the highest run-getter of the premier red-ball tournament, putting up 950 runs in eight fixtures, including two double hundreds, as many centuries, and three fifty-plus scores. The scorching-hot form of the youngster might see him earn a spot in the SRH IPL 2026 playing XI.

Smaran Ravichandran’s Twin Hundreds Propel Karnataka to a Massive Lead in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Semi-final

In the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final, the 22-year-old had joined forces with KL Rahul (141) and captain Devdutt Padikkal (232) to bring up a sublime 135. His magnificent knock, consisting of 12 boundaries, had fueled their total to a massive 736 against Uttarakhand.

Following the stellar display, the southpaw notched up yet another brilliant century in the subsequent innings on Day 4 to extend their lead to a mammoth 802. Smaran hit the same number of boundaries as in his previous innings, alongside three maximums on his way to register a fine 127. Except for the SRH batter, a crucial 52 from gloveman Kruthik Krishna and an unbeaten 70 from Rahul have guided them to 299/6.

Smaran Ravichandran Might Make It to SRH Playing XI for IPL 2026

The left-hander could be the perfect middle-order batter in SRH’s lineup for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The batter had joined the Orange Army camp last season for his base price of INR 30 lakh. He had replaced Australian spinner Adam Zampa in the SRH squad following the bowler’s shoulder injury.

Notably, Smaran has enjoyed a terrific run in the latest season of India’s domestic T20 tournament. He scored 319 runs in seven matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 to become Karnataka’s leading run-scorer of the league. His heroics were laced with two fifty-plus knocks, striking at 158.70, including a 38-ball 72 against Delhi.

Moreover, after hitting the triple-figure mark in back-to-back innings during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-final, the youngster would surely hope to make his IPL debut in the forthcoming season. The batter could pair up with another newcomer, Aniket Verma, to produce some fiery finishing knocks in the IPL 2026.

