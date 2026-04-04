SRH Captain Pat Cummins Returns Home Midway IPL 2026

In a recent development, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) regular skipper Pat Cummins have left the franchise and returned home midway in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season. He left the subcontinent after their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday night (April 2).

Notably, Cummins has not played any game for SRH this season yet as he was rehabbing from a long-term back injury. With Cummins not featuring, the Sunrisers even named a new stand-in captain in Indian batter Ishan Kishan while naming Abhishek Sharma his deputy. The onus of shouldering the leadership responsibilities on the duo will now be even stronger in the absence of the star Australian all-rounder from the SRH camp.

Why Pat Cummins left SRH camp midway IPL 2026?

It is understood that the reason behind Pat Cummins going back to Australia is his fitness. Cummins is expected to undergo a final scan, which is supposed to be supervised by Cricket Australia (CA). If he is cleared by the Australian board, the 32-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad.

SRH management and fans will pray that the results come out in favour of Pat Cummins, and he returns to SRH within the expected timeline of April 17.

Prior to the star of IPL 2026, Pat Cummins had said, “I’m still recovering from a back injury, but it’s good. I’m back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won’t make the start of that, but it shouldn’t be too long before I’m back out there playing.”

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How is SRH coping in the absence of Pat Cummins?

The absence of Cummins have been strongly felt in the SRH lineup, especially in the bowling department where the pacers have looked rudderless without a leader and have been lacklustre, conceding big. Furthermore, SRH are also without England pacer Brydon Carse who is also nursing a injury.

With two key pacers absent, SRH are banking on the overseas duo of David Payne (Jack Edwards’ replacement) and Eshan Malinga, alongside the Indian pair of Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also chipped in with six overs across the two matches so far.

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