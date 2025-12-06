SRH Could Target High-Potential Domestic All-Rounder At IPL 2026 Auction For Lower Order Depth

They will head into the auction with a budget of INR 25.5 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bolster their squad at the IPL 2026 auction, which is slated for December 16. As the event inches closer, fans will be curious as to which players could be in the SRH targets.

Ahead of the retention deadline, Sunrisers Hyderabad traded out Mohammed Shami, freeing up INR 10 crore. They then released Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Abhinav Manohar, and a few other fringe players. SRH have the third-highest remaining purse at INR 25.5 crore, behind only Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

SRH To Go After Lower Order All-rounder To Strengthen The Line-up

Sunrisers Hyderabad have their batting line-up pretty much locked except for one spot. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head form a devastating opening pair. They are followed by Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Aniket Varma did an excellent job in the previous season in the lower middle order, providing power with consistency. But the team struggled with one spot in the lower middle order, where they tried Abhinav Manohar and Kamindu Mendis. They looked a bit weak in this area, something the management would like to address. So expect one of the SRH targets to be a high-potential all-rounder from the domestic circuit.

SRH Targets At IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be in search of a domestic all-rounder who can give them a few overs and smash quick runs down the order. Here, we take a look at the possible SRH target players at the IPL 2026 auction.

R Sonu Yadav

R Sonu Yadav could be a good fit at the Sunrisers. He is a solid hitter down the order and is a pretty decent right-arm medium pacer. He has been among the top performers in domestic T20 cricket. In the TNPL this year, he was the highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps and scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 133.

He has done well in the ongoing SMAT 2025 as well. He has taken seven wickets from six games at an economy of 8.52, and struck 43 not out off 25 in one of the games. For multiple reasons, Sonu Yadav should be in the SRH targets.

R Rajkumar

R Rajkumar recently blasted an unbeaten 93 off 43 deliveries in one of the fixtures in SMAT 2025. The medium pace all-rounder had a pretty good TNPL campaign, where he smashed 200 runs at a strike rate of 198 while averaging 40. He also picked up four wickets at an economy of 7.52.

Rajkumar could be in the SRH target players as he can bat in the lower middle order and offer a few overs with the ball. At 32 years of age, he has good experience, and that can come in handy.

