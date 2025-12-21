SRH IPL 2026 Squad Analysis: Strengths, Weaknesses, and Strongest XI

SRH finished seventh on the IPL 2025 points table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad shaped up the SRH IPL 2026 squad with crucial signings of Jack Edwards and Liam Livingstone in the mini auction. At the same time, they smartly roped in some uncapped talents on a budget.
However, some purchases raised questions about their role. There were concerns about overspending on overseas finishers and not investing enough in known spinners to lead the attack. But several teams, including SRH, chose to back talented domestic cricketers instead of breaking the bank on flashy players.
Now that the teams are finalised, let’s have a look at the full SRH IPL 2026 squad, the strongest XI, strengths, and weaknesses.
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 25.5 crore. They had several gaps to fill, including the void left by Mohammed Shami, a hard-hitting all-rounder who can chip in with the ball, particularly with the spin, and wicket-taking spinners.
While the franchise did a great job by securing the services of Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to strengthen the lower-order batting, they failed to sign a known new-ball bowler and specialist spinner. Notably, SRH spinners fared worst in the IPL 2025, claiming the lowest number of wickets. Hyderabad also made some uncapped signings in Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, and Sakib Hussain.
If they manage to solve those mysteries by trusting in new, unknown identities to do the job, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be among the four teams that would enter the playoffs. But for now, they are once again heavily dependent on their batting.
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Krains Fuletra, Praful Hinge, Amit Kumar, Sakib Hussain, and Jack Edwards.
