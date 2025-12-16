SRH IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad

They retained 16 players ahead of the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, and all teams will be looking to pick the best players. The SRH IPL 2026 squad could become one of the strongest in the league after the mini auction.

Ahead of the retention window, Sunrisers Hyderabad traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The SRH released players 2026 list included names like Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar.

Here we take a look at the list of SRH bought players and full SRH squad IPL 2026.

SRH Retained Players 2026

The SRH retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 15 names. They have retained their core players including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH IPL 2026 squad has most of the players from last season, except for the eight players they released.

SRH Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 SRH team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Pat Cummins 18 crore Heinrich Klaasen 23 crore Travis Head 14 crore Abhishek Sharma 14 crore Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 crore Ishan Kishan 11.25 crore Aniket Verma 30 lakhs Smaran Ravichandran 30 lakhs Harsh Dubey 30 lakhs Harshal Patel 8 crore Kamindu Mendis 75 lakhs Brydon Carse 1 crore Zeeshan Ansari 40 lakhs Jaydev Unadkat 1 crore Eshan Malinga 1.20 crore

SRH Bought Players 2026

Player Price (INR) Shivang Kumar 30 lakhs

SRH IPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 SRH players list after the IPL auction:

Travis Head ✈️

Abhishek Sharma

Aniket Verma

Smaran Ravichandran

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen ✈️

Nitish Reddy

Harsh Dubey

Kamindu Mendis ✈️

Harshal Patel

Brydon Carse ✈️

Pat Cummins ✈️

Jaydev Unadkat

Eshan Malinga ✈️

Zeeshan Ansari

Shivang Kumar

FAQs on SRH IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for SRH in IPL 2026? The SRH retained players 2026 include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari. Who were bought by SRH in the IPL 2026 auction? The SRH bought players 2026 comprise Shivang Kumar.

