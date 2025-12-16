News
SRH IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 16, 2025
2 min read

They retained 16 players ahead of the auction.

The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, and all teams will be looking to pick the best players. The SRH IPL 2026 squad could become one of the strongest in the league after the mini auction.

Ahead of the retention window, Sunrisers Hyderabad traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The SRH released players 2026 list included names like Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar.

Here we take a look at the list of SRH bought players and full SRH squad IPL 2026.

SRH Retained Players 2026

The SRH retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 15 names. They have retained their core players including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH IPL 2026 squad has most of the players from last season, except for the eight players they released.

SRH Retained Players

Check out the full 2026 SRH team players list with price:

PlayerPrice (INR)
Pat Cummins 18 crore
Heinrich Klaasen 23 crore
Travis Head 14 crore
Abhishek Sharma 14 crore
Nitish Kumar Reddy 6 crore
Ishan Kishan 11.25 crore
Aniket Verma 30 lakhs
Smaran Ravichandran 30 lakhs
Harsh Dubey 30 lakhs
Harshal Patel 8 crore
Kamindu Mendis 75 lakhs
Brydon Carse1 crore
Zeeshan Ansari 40 lakhs
Jaydev Unadkat 1 crore
Eshan Malinga 1.20 crore

SRH Bought Players 2026

PlayerPrice (INR)
Shivang Kumar 30 lakhs

SRH IPL 2026 Squad After Auction 

Here’s the full 2026 SRH players list after the IPL auction: 

  • Travis Head ✈️
  • Abhishek Sharma
  • Aniket Verma
  • Smaran Ravichandran
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Heinrich Klaasen ✈️
  • Nitish Reddy
  • Harsh Dubey
  • Kamindu Mendis ✈️
  • Harshal Patel
  • Brydon Carse ✈️
  • Pat Cummins ✈️
  • Jaydev Unadkat
  • Eshan Malinga ✈️
  • Zeeshan Ansari
  • Shivang Kumar

FAQs on SRH IPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for SRH in IPL 2026?

The SRH retained players 2026 include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.

Who were bought by SRH in the IPL 2026 auction?

The SRH bought players 2026 comprise Shivang Kumar.

