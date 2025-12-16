SRH IPL 2026 Squad — Full List of Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad

They retained 16 players ahead of the auction.
The IPL 2026 auction is taking place on December 16, and all teams will be looking to pick the best players. The SRH IPL 2026 squad could become one of the strongest in the league after the mini auction.
Ahead of the retention window, Sunrisers Hyderabad traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The SRH released players 2026 list included names like Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar.
Here we take a look at the list of SRH bought players and full SRH squad IPL 2026.
The SRH retained players 2026 list comprised a total of 15 names. They have retained their core players including Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhishek Sharma. The SRH IPL 2026 squad has most of the players from last season, except for the eight players they released.
Check out the full 2026 SRH team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Pat Cummins
|18 crore
|Heinrich Klaasen
|23 crore
|Travis Head
|14 crore
|Abhishek Sharma
|14 crore
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|6 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|11.25 crore
|Aniket Verma
|30 lakhs
|Smaran Ravichandran
|30 lakhs
|Harsh Dubey
|30 lakhs
|Harshal Patel
|8 crore
|Kamindu Mendis
|75 lakhs
|Brydon Carse
|1 crore
|Zeeshan Ansari
|40 lakhs
|Jaydev Unadkat
|1 crore
|Eshan Malinga
|1.20 crore
SRH Bought Players 2026
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Shivang Kumar
|30 lakhs
Here’s the full 2026 SRH players list after the IPL auction:
The SRH retained players 2026 include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.
The SRH bought players 2026 comprise Shivang Kumar.
