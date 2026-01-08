SRH Newbie Continues All-round Show Ahead of IPL 2026, Claims Stunning Fifer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The spinner has bagged eight wickets in two List A matches so far.

Madhya Pradesh’s Shivang Kumar has struck Karnataka’s batting order with a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle them out for only 207 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Earlier, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had roped him in for the IPL 2026 at his base price of INR 30 lakh.

Shivang Kumar’s Game-changing Spell Hands Karnataka Maiden Defeat in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The Elite Group A table-topper, Karnataka, has suffered their first loss of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, as Madhya Pradesh outclassed them with a seven-wicket victory to keep their qualifiers’ hopes alive. Captain Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a composed 49 before SRH’s new recruit Shivang dismissed half of their line-up, including Smaran Ravichandran, KL Shrijith, Shreyas Gopal, and Abhinav Manohar.

In response, the team chased down the total under 24 overs, securing a massive net run rate boost for the knockout qualification. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder and Madhya Pradesh’s skipper Venkatesh Iyer spearheaded the run chase with a blistering 65 not out off 33 balls, alongside Tripuresh Singh’s 12-ball 36*.

Shivang Kumar Could Prove to be a Valuable Buy for SRH in IPL 2026

The 23-year-old has attracted several fans’ attention since making his debut for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. He bagged four scalps in as many appearances at an impressive economy of 8.05. Besides snaring consistent breakthroughs, the player can also contribute some crucial runs with his willow.

Following his 49 runs in the SMAT 2025, Shivang also scored a pivotal 67 down the order in his List A debut facing Jharkhand. Though his all-round efforts, including a three-wicket haul, went in vain as the opposition snatched the win by just two wickets.

However, the MP youngster had also put up a noteworthy show with both of his skills in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2025. The spinner played a key role in the Bhopal Leopards’ title-winning run. He was the fourth-most economical bowler in the league, picking up five scalps in four matches while conceding only 7.21 runs per over.

Furthermore, the right-hander’s heroics comprised a 42-ball 91 against the Bundelkhand Bulls. Shivang also featured in the chart of the best batting strike of the season, accumulating 120 runs in six fixtures at a blazing rate of 196.72.

