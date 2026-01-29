SRH Spinner Leads Vidarbha Charge with Six-Wicket Haul vs Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

He took five wickets in three IPL games last year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Harsh Dubey, who topped the wickets chart last season, delivered yet another inspiring spell that broke down Uttar Pradesh’s batting lineup. The left-arm orthodox spinner returned impressive figures of 6/63 in 19.5 overs, helping Vidarbha take control in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A round seven match.

Harsh Dubey Breaks the Backbone of Uttar Pradesh Batting in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 7

The effective spell from Harsh Dubey included a maiden over and ensured Uttar Pradesh was all out for a modest 237 in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, round 7. The only resistance came from wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, who managed a fighting 96 off 122 balls, while Shivam Mavi, batting at No. 8, contributed with 47 off 57 balls.

The left-arm orthodox spinner made an impact early, dismissing opener Abhishek Goswami for 14 off 35 balls. He quickly followed this by sending UP captain Aryan Juyal back to the dugout for 12 and Aditya Sharma for 18. The key wicket of his spell came when he put breaks on Jurel’s valiant 96-run knock, who missed out on a well-deserved hundred.

The dismissal of Jurel also meant that the partnership with Mavi was being broken, which had felt like it could lift Uttar Pradesh out of trouble. Harsh Dubey then quickly wrapped up the UP innings, finishing off the tail by getting Karan Chaudhary out for a duck and Kartik Tyagi for just 1.

While Jurel fought hard for Uttar Pradesh, no other batter could build on their starts. The ability to one-spot consistently and exceptional control on line and lengths puts pressure on the batter, forcing them into mistakes.

In reply, Vidarbha reached 33/0 at the end of Day 1.

Vidarbha Eye Top Spot in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A

This strong bowling performance keeps Vidarbha in the race for the top spot in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A. They sit third with 25 points, tied with Jharkhand, but the latter has a better quotient. Leaders Andhra are still within reach, and a win in this match could move Vidarbha up to first place.

For Uttar Pradesh, the outlook is bleak. They sit fourth with 17 points and only one win so far. They now face a challenging task to keep themselves alive in the competition.

SRH Trust and Ranji Records Highlight Growing Impact of Harsh Dubey

The performance highlights why Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) backed Harsh Dubey by retaining his services for the IPL 2026. The left-arm spinner took five wickets in three matches for SRH in IPL 2025, bringing control in the middle overs for SRH, which they lacked from their spinners in the last edition.

Harsh Dubey is not showing any signs of stopping in domestic cricket, as he followed his historic Ranji Trophy 2024–25 season, claiming 69 wickets in just 10 matches, most in a single edition, with strong performances for India A and in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26. His consistency was vital in Vidarbha’s Irani Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning run.

