SRH Young Sensation Dazzles in Intra-Squad Games, Boosts IPL 2026 Playing XI Chances

The SRH player has been in sensational form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young sensation Salil Arora has continued his blazing form in the intra-squad practice games ahead of IPL 2026. He has surely boosted his chances of starting in the playing XI after his marvellous shows with the willow.

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In the first match, Salil batted for both sides, SRH A and SRH B, where he scored 47 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 293.75 in the first innings, and 56 runs off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 215.38 in the second innings. His knocks helped him get the limelight and showcase his superior abilities against some of the strongest bowlers.

Later, Salil Arora put on an even better batting performance in the second intra-squad fixture, accumulating 81 runs in just 33 balls at a whopping strike rate of 245.45 for SRH B. He ended as the leading run-scorer in the game, helping his side chase down a big 192 in 14.4 overs.

Since joining the camp, the Punjab-based batter has been sensational and shown why he is among the most exciting young talents in the setup. He has done his part with consistent returns and hopes to get chances in the season.

SRH might be tempted to start with Salil Arora in IPL 2026

Recent form definitely plays a role, and Salil Arora has shown tremendous consistency to boost his chances of a spot in the playing XI. SRH might use him over one of Nitish Kumar Reddy or Aniket Verma, both of whom have different strengths.

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Nitish is a spin-hitter whose best comes at No.4 and can give a couple of overs with the ball. Meanwhile, Aniket is another exciting young talent who showed a vast range and ball-striking ability last season.

From whatever footage is available, Salil seems to be a pace-hitter with a stable base and power to play shots all around the ground. That makes him suitable for the No.5 or No.6 position, as he will be around a solid spin-hitter like Heinrich Klaasen.

Should SRH Start With Salil Arora Ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy in IPL 2026?

If Reddy goes out, SRH can slot Liam Livingstone at No.4, followed by Klaasen, Salil Arora, and Aniket Verma at No.5, No.6, and No.7. If Aniket goes out, Salil will replace him directly and might bat in the lower order after Livingstone.

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