SRH Youngster Makes Case for Regular Spot in SRH Playing XI After Leading Wicket-Taker Chart in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) young spinning talent Zeeshan Ansari is enjoying sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025-26). The 26-year-old is currently leading the wicket-taker’s list in the domestic 50-over tournament with 17 scalps in five innings at an impressive average of 13.05, including two four-wicket hauls.

Apart from VHT, he was in excellent form in the UPT20 League 2025 as well, showcasing his short-format heroics by finishing in the top 10 wicket-takers’ list with 15 wickets from 13 games. In the 2024 edition of the tournament too, he bowled exceptionally well and dismissed batters for fun which led to his maiden IPL contract. Playing for Meerut Mavericks, Zeeshan took 24 wickets at an average of 13.25 while conceding only 7.60 runs per over to end as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

His recent exploits will now definitely make a strong case to the SRH selectors for a regular spot in the Playing XI when the IPL 2026 season begins. Bought during the last mega-auction for INR 40 lakhs, Ansari featured in 10 games in IPL 2025 and could manage only six wickets in his maiden season. However, his rejuvenated performances are going to make it difficult to ignore him and SRH will hope he can continue his rhythm when the new IPL season arrives.

Why should Zeeshan Ansari be in SRH Playing XI for IPL 2026?

A quality wrist-spinner is a big asset to have in a competitive league like IPL, someone who can produce crucial breakthroughs and get the big wickets. This is where Ansari becomes crucial for SRH, since they have a couple more wrist spinners to choose from but none with IPL experience. Apart from Ansari, SRH have young left-arm spinner Krains Fuletra in a similar capacity, who made headlines after dismissing Heinrich Klaasen in the nets and Amit Kumar.

Thus, Zeeshan Ansari with his prior IPL experience and his recent form should ideally get the preference when it comes to the SRH playing XI. With Ansari, SRH can try combining a left-arm spinner in Harsh Dubey or Fuletra, forming a lethal spin duo that can pose a serious threat to opposition batters.

