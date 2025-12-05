Sri Lanka Batter Flaunts His Evolved T20 Game Again, Makes Stronger Push for an IPL 2026 Auction Pickup

He has been among the most improved T20 batters in recent times.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Sri Lankan batter Pathum Nissanka has continued to showcase his improved skills in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025/26. While playing for the Gulf Giants, he played a match-winning knock as an opener last night.

Nissanka scored 81 runs in 42 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 192.86 against MI Emirates. 59.25% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he accumulated 49.39% of the team’s runs alone.

Gulf Giants lost two early wickets inside 2.2 overs and were in deep trouble, but Nissanka held one end strongly and formed useful partnerships with Moeen Ali and Azmatullah Omarzai. Eventually, he was dismissed just before the final run was scored, but this knock had already put his team in a commanding position.

Pathum Nissanka smacks 81 off 42 as Gulf Giants make light work of 163 💥#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/kCn5rhGaDO — FanCode (@FanCode) December 4, 2025

They chased down the total with 32 balls and six wickets to spare to register their maiden win of the season. Pathum Nissanka won the Player of the Match award for his marvellous knock that ensured the Gulf Giants were comfortable in the chase after those early wickets.

Will Pathum Nissanka find a buyer in IPL 2026 auction?

Undoubtedly, Pathum Nissanka has been among the most improved T20 batters in the last year or so, and his recent form confirms it. He has worked on his strike rate and powerplay boundary-hitting consistency, as these were major issues with his batting before.

Overall, Nissanka has 834 runs at an average of 37.90 and a strike rate of 159.46 in 23 innings, including six fifties and a century. That strike rate was 111.74 in 2023 and 144.71 in 2024, so the progress has been gradual, and he is finally realising his true potential.

Not many IPL teams require a top-order batter, especially an overseas one, and Nissanka’s chances of getting sold in the IPL 2026 auction are minimal as he doesn’t offer bowling value either. However, his recent form can tempt a few teams to try him as a backup opener because recency bias plays a role in IPL auctions.

For instance, Delhi Capitals (DC) require an overseas opener, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) also need another top-order batter after Sanju Samson’s exit. That’s where Pathum Nissanka can press a case for himself, but if he goes unsold in the IPL 2026 auction, it won’t be a major surprise since better T20 options are available for IPL teams to choose from.

