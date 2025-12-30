SEC Pacer Claims Four-wicket Haul in SA20 2026, Pushes Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Playing XI Chances

He is currently the highest wicket-taker of the SA20 2026.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) new recruit Adam Milne has picked up a brilliant four-wicket haul for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in the ongoing SA20 2026.

Adam Milne’s Four-fer Hands Pretoria Capitals Back-to-Back SA20 2026 Defeats

The inaugural season’s runners-up, Pretoria Capitals (PC), have faced a stumbling start to their SA20 2026 campaign. After a 22-run loss against the Joburg Super Kings (JSK), Keshav Maharaj and Co. once again failed to add their maiden win on the board, facing the two-time champions SEC.

After opting to bat first, an 116-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (77) and Matthew Breetzke (52) off 70 balls had set the stage for a comprehensive total. Following this, youngster Jordan Hermann’s 20-ball 37 blitz powered their score to 188/6.

In response, multiple PC batters, including Will Smeed, Shai Hope, Dewald Brevis, and Sherfane Rutherford, managed to get a good start but could not convert it into an impactful innings. Milne’s dismissal of the PC skipper Maharaj forced a collapse in the lower order as they were bundled out for only 140 runs under 18 overs.

With this victory, SEC currently sits at the top of the table with successive wins, before taking on Paarl Royals on December 31. On the other hand, the Pretoria outfit will be on the search for their first points of the season while locking horns with the defending champions MI Cape Town in the second fixture of the double-header tomorrow.

Adam Milne Will Strengthen Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Pace Attack

Since missing out on featuring in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 due to his ankle surgery, the 33-year-old has made a consistent comeback in both international and franchise cricket. His flexible central contract with the board has also allowed him to explore various T20 tournaments around the world.

Following an impactful International League T20 (ILT20) stint with the Sharjah Warriorz, Milne enjoyed a commendable Major League Cricket (MLC) debut season for the Texas Super Kings (TSK). He became the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the MLC 2025, bagging 14 scalps in just seven appearances at an impressive economy of 7.10.

He also displayed a decent performance in the Zimbabwe T20 tri-series involving South Africa, snaring four scalps in three matches. Though the Black Caps bowler endured a sub-par The Hundred 2025 season for the Birmingham Phoenix, he is currently the leading wicket-taker of the SA20 2026, with six scalps in two matches so far.

This indicates that the INR 2.40 crore recruit could be a valuable addition to the Rajasthan Royals squad for the IPL 2026, alongside their overseas pace spearhead Jofra Archer. Previously, he has played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in four editions of the cash-rich league.

