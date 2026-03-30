Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene Explains Why Mumbai Indians Batter Was Used As Impact Sub in MI vs KKR IPL 2026

The Suryakumar Yadav injury update was given by Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of Mumbai Indians, after their opening match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 29.

There was speculation about why the India T20I captain was not included in the playing XI and was instead named in the Impact Sub list.

Suryakumar Yadav Injury Update: Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene reveals why Batter was named in Impact Sub list

As soon as both teams announced their playing XIs, one question came to everyone’s mind: why was Suryakumar Yadav not in the main XI and instead kept in the Impact Sub list.

After the match ended, head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided Suryakumar Yadav injury update in the post match press conference and said that he wanted to field in the later part of the first innings, but was dealing with a tight groin issue, so he came in only to bat as an Impact Sub in the second innings.

“I hope you don’t create unwanted stories. The camp is very happy. Everyone’s happy. Sky came, joined us. He had an extra couple of days he wanted as well. He joined. He had a little tight groin. He was doing fielding and all that. I knew I had another 5 days from this game to the other game. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. He was even keen at the end to go for 3-4 overs,” Jayawardene told reporters.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at No. 3 and hit a boundary on the very first ball. He was dismissed for 16 runs off eight balls, including three boundaries, and a strike rate of 200.

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Mumbai Indians Register First Opening Match Win Since 2012

Speaking about the match, Mumbai Indians won their opening game of the season for the first time since 2012. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets with five balls to spare.

MI bowled first and restricted KKR to 220/4. For KKR, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored half-centuries. For MI, Shardul Thakur picked up three wickets, while Hardik Pandya took one.

In reply, both openers smashed fifties, with Rohit Sharma scoring 78 and Ryan Rickelton making 81. For KKR, Sunil Narine, Kartik Tyagi, and Vaibhav Arora took one wicket each.

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