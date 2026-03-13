Talented All-Rounder Flexes Six-Hitting Skills for a Spot in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026 [WATCH]

All-rounder Aman Khan is making a strong case for a place in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK Playing XI) ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The 29-year-old, who was acquired for NR 40 lakhs at the auction last December, showcased his six-hitting prowess with some big hits in the pre-season camp.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Aman could be seen not just smashing balls with power, but also timing them well with some outrageous flick shots.

Watch the video of his sixes below.

Aman khan shots and sixes are like Hardik Pandya shot selections 🔥



Tremendous flicks and timing from the bat 🥶



pic.twitter.com/y2psUICqyZ — Yash MSdian ™️ 🦁 (@itzyash07) March 13, 2026

Aman Khan has looked in sublime form ahead of IPL 2026

The seam-bowling all-rounder has looked in stellar form in the domestic circuit across formats, contributing with both bat and ball. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), the dynamic right-hander smashed 237 runs in seven innings at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 156 including two fifties. With the ball as well, he snared six scalps.

He continued the momentum in the 50-over format next in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT 2025). The Puducherry cricketer finished with 183 runs in seven innings, once again averaging over 30s with a fifty to his name and six wickets from five innings with best figures of 3/58.

Not just in white-ball cricket, Aman Khan was even more brilliant in the longest format, finishing as the top-scorer of his side in Ranji Trophy 2025. He amassed 455 runs at 45.50, which comprises a century and two fifties plus five wickets.

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Will Aman Khan feature in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026?

Aman Khan has previous IPL experience, which further backs his case apart from stellar form and credentials. He has plied his trade with franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), playing a total of 12 games where he has managed 115 runs including a fifty.

While the numbers don’t do justice to his sheer talent, Aman Khan can be an answer to CSK’s lower-order woes. However, breaking into the CSK Playing XI for Aman would be a difficult task as there is not much space. The likes of MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, young uncapped stars Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer will be the preferred names in the middle and lowe order. Nevertheless, an opportunity might open up if there’s any injury concern or otherwise and Aman should stay ready to capitalise it.

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