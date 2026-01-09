Talented All-Rounder Backed by Ashwin for a Spot in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026 After Tremendous Domestic Exploits

He scored 225 runs and took 17 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Ramakrishna Ghosh has been in impressive form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season and has caught the attention of former player Ravichandran Ashwin, who believes he could feature in CSK playing XI in IPL 2026.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Brilliant Death Overs Spell Seals Narrow Win

The 28-year-old produced a brilliant spell to derail Goa’s chase in a match that looked almost certain for them. Chasing Maharashtra’s total of 250, Goa needed just 11 runs from the final three overs.

Ghosh’s two overs completely changed the game. He finished with figures of 10 overs, 35 runs, and one wicket, including a maiden in the last over, restricting Goa to 244/9. Maharashtra won the match by five runs.

Ashwin Backs Ramakrishna Ghosh For CSK Playing XI Spot

Ravichandran Ashwin shared three images on X of Lord Rama, Krishna and Indian cricketer Richa Ghosh. This hinted that he was referring to Ramakrishna Ghosh and suggesting that he could be included in the CSK playing XI based on his strong form in domestic cricket.

“The rapid development of X with both the bat and ball over the last 3 weeks has been sensational. I hope Y can somehow find space for X in their playing XII come IPL 2026. ID X and Y,” Ashwin wrote on X.

The rapid development of X with both the bat and ball over the last 3 weeks has been sensational.



I hope Y can somehow find space for X in their playing XII come IPL 2026. ID X and Y. #KuttiQuizWithAsh pic.twitter.com/5SW8lLNnyL — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 9, 2026

ALSO READ:

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ramakrishna Ghosh has scored 225 runs in seven innings at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 119.04, including two half centuries. With the ball, he has taken 17 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.82 and an economy of 5.10, placing him joint third on the leading wicket takers list.

His best bowling came against Himachal Pradesh, where he took 7/42, but Maharashtra lost the match by seven runs. Since Maharashtra did not qualify for the quarter-finals, the tournament has ended for the CSK all-rounder.

Ramakrishna Ghosh Provides Extra All Round Depth For CSK

Chennai Super Kings retained him for INR 30 lakh. It may be difficult for him to make the CSK playing XI straightaway as the team has several other options. However, his recent form and strong numbers cannot be ignored, and the management will keep a close watch on him.

Ghosh can contribute with both bat and ball. He is not a like to like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, but he can be considered as a pace bowling all rounder. Apart from Shivam Dube, CSK do not have many Indian options in this role, which could increase his chances during the season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.