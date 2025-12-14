Teenage Sensation Dazzles With 46 Runs And Three Wickets in U19 Asia Cup, Raises Stocks Before IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 mini auction is just two days later, on December 16.

Star India Under 19 all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan has once again put up a pivotal performance with both his skills. After scoring a crucial 46 down the order, he also bagged a three-wicket haul to clinch the Player of the Match award in India vs Pakistan clash of the ongoing U19 Asia Cup 2025.

Kanishk Chouhan’s All-round Show Propels India to Defeat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2025

After kickstarting the 50-over league with a thumping victory over the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE), India suffered a hurdled start in their second fixture facing the arch-rivals. The 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was dismissed for just five runs following his magnificent 171 in the previous innings.

Though captain Ayush Mhatre’s brisk 38 runs and a composed 85 from Aaron George steadied the ship, a string of consecutive poor returns brought the Boys in Green back into the game. But coming in at No.7, Kanishk stitched two key partnerships with Khilan Patel and Henil Patel, and contributed a much-needed run-a-ball 46, including two boundaries and three sixes.

His fightback propelled India U19’s total to 240 in 46.1 overs before outclassing Pakistan U19 with a dominant bowling attack. Alongside Deepesh Devendran, the Haryana all-rounder also spearheaded the charge with a three-wicket haul to claim a massive 90-run victory.

Several IPL Teams Might Keep an Eye on Kanishk Chouhan in IPL 2026 Auction

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already witnessed some fireworks by two of the star U19 players, Suryavanshi and Mhatre. Both had made a lasting impact while representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their debut IPL season.

This year, Kanishk Chouhan could be the breakout U19 star of the T20 tournament. Previously, he has also put up consistent impressive performances during the tour of England and Australia. The all-rounder is registered in the UAL7 set at a base price of INR 30 lakh.

