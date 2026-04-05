Tim David Sends Ball out of Chinnaswamy Enroute Explosive 70*(25) After Lifeline From Anshul Kamboj in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Tim David once again gave a testament to his tremendous six-hitting prowess by plundering an unbeaten 70*(25) in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight (April 5) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Interestingly, majority of his carnage in the RCB vs CSK clash came after getting a big lifeline from Anshul Kamboj.

What happened was on the penultimate ball of the 18th over when the Aussie was batting on 28, Kamboj bowled an excellent yorker at the leg-stump to castle Tim David. However, replays later confirmed that the CSK pacer had overstepped and it was a no-ball. David responded immediately on the free-hit with a six, which opened the gates for a batting decimation to follow.

Watch the video of the incident below.

𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗗 𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗔 𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗘… 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗚𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗕𝗜𝗚! 😮‍💨💥



Cleaned up by a yorker… but wait, NO BALL! 😳

Free hit follows and David says thank you very much! 🚀🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvCSK | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/2TGcMIndez pic.twitter.com/wByiXfTJkS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2026

On the very next over, Tim David took England and CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton to the cleaners by smacking him for a staggering 30 runs off the over. After completing his fifty with a six on the fourth ball of the 19th, Tim David flexed his muscles and launched a massive maximum that travelled 106m and beyond the roof of the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Here’s the video of the six.

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The dynamic right-hander walked out to bat in the 15th over and absolutely blew the CSK bowlers away. RCB managed to add a staggering 97 runs in the last five overs with 15 out of the 30 deliveries travelling for a boundary or a six.

RCB hadn’t cross even 100 after the 11th over but scored 152 runs in the last nine overs to finish on 250/3 in 20 overs. As for Tim David, he hit a total of three boundaries and eight maximums, batting at a fiery strike rate of 280.0.

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar too joined the party with a quickfire cameo of 19-ball 48, hitting one boundary and six maximums. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal scored his second fifty in as many games to set the foundation for a late flourish. Openers Phil Salt (46 off 30 balls) and Virat Kohli (28 off 18 balls) also added to RCB’s big total.

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