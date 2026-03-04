Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Audition for KKR Opening Spot With Blazing Knocks at Eden Gardens During SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen notched up an 117-run opening partnership in the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 first semi-final.

The highly anticipated IPL 2026 is just weeks ahead, and two of the new recruits of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, were seen auditioning for the team’s opening spot in the forthcoming season. While chasing the sub-par total of 170, the pair notched up a pulsating 117-run stand off just 55 deliveries in the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Tim Seifert, Finn Allen Put Up Stunning Show in SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

The New Zealand openers, Seifert and Allen, made the run-chase in a knockout fixture look like an absolute cakewalk. Both of them brought up their fifties off 28 and 19 balls, respectively, powering the side to 117 for no loss in just nine overs. Though the Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Seifert for 58 on the first delivery of the 10th over, the momentum never really shifted back towards the last edition’s runners-up.

Allen continued his fireworks from the other end and went on to score the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. His explosive 33-ball hundred saw the Black Caps secure the ticket to the T20 World Cup 2026 final under 13 overs. This extraordinary innings from the KKR batter was laced with 10 boundaries and eight sixes, striking at an astonishing rate of 303.03.

Finn Allen Seals Spot in KKR IPL 2026 Playing XI With Marvellous Century

The Kolkata crowd has already witnessed a stellar show from their swashbuckling opening duo before the action for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League unfolds at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium. The team has long been strugling with an opening combination conundrum.

Previously, the pair of Phil Salt and Sunil Narine had produced some blistering partnerships at the top and was one of the key reasons behind their third-time victory in the IPL 2024. But releasing Salt ahead of the mega auction had once again left KKR suffering from the same issue in the latest edition of the league.

The franchise has had a history of experimenting with their opening combinations multiple times throughout a season. However, considering the current form of the Seifert-Allen duo, one of them is almost confirmed to open the innings for KKR in the IPL 2026.

Though Seifert has also carried on a great form in recent times, Allen might grab the spot for the Men in Purple. Earlier, he had also become the highest run-scorer of Australia’s Big Bash League 2025, piling up 466 runs in 11 matches, including two fifty-plus knocks and a ton.

