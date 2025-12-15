Tim Seifert Hits Blazing 56-Ball 102 In BBL 2025-26, Boosts Chances for IPL 2026 Auction Bid

He struck six maximums in the innings.

With less than 24 hours to go for the IPL 2026 auction, Tim Seifert put on an incredible show in the BBL 2025-26. The mini auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on December 16, and the franchises will have their eyes on the standout performers around the world.

The Indian Premier League is the most lucrative tournament in the world, where every player across the globe wants to play. Seifert went unsold in the previous auction but was signed by the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a temporary replacement. He has a better case this time around to be picked for the next edition.

Tim Seifert Hits A Stunning Century for Melbourne Renegades In BBL 2025-26 Opener

Tim Seifert looked at his best in Melbourne Renegades’ opening game of the season against Brisbane Heat. Opening the innings, the New Zealand batter smashed 102 off 56 deliveries.

He registered his fifty in 30 balls and hammered the next fifty off just 23 deliveries. Seifert smashed nine fours and six maximums in his magnificent knock as the Renegades piled on 212 for 5 in their 20 overs. He became only the second better to smash a century for Melbourne Renegades.

He has been in terrific form in the shorter format this year, amassing 1,585 runs at an average of 33.72 while striking at 148. He has hit two centuries and five centuries in this period.

Which Teams Could Target Seifert At IPL 2026 Auction

Given the kind of form Tim Seifert is in, multiple franchises could be vying for him at the IPL 2026 auction. Overseas wicket-keeper batters are generally in high demand and there are a few teams that need this player type.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is one team that desperately needs an overseas keeper who can bat at the top. They have the highest budget and Seifert could be one of the KKR targets.

Delhi Capitals, for whom Seifert has played previously, could also eye him as they need a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis. Mumbai Indians could also be in the race as they look for another keeper with Ryan Rickelton’s form going down.

Seifert, who has featured in only three games in the league, is in the Wicketkeepers 2 (WK2) set in the IPL 2026 auction player list. He has a base price of INR 1.50 crore.

