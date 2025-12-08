Top 5 Australia Players Who Could Attract Big Bids at IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction is on December 16.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction list is out with 1355 registered players, and teams will now plan how to use their remaining purse to fill the spots left in their squads for the event, which will take place on December 16.

Australian players have often received high bids in previous auctions, and the same could happen this year too. While top names like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are already retained, several other Australian players who were released or have not yet made their IPL debut are also in the auction and could attract strong interest.

Here are five Australian players who might get big bids in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

Cameron Green has registered himself at the base price of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2026 auction. He is likely to be one of the highest bid players, not only among Australians but overall. Green missed the last season due to injury. He has done well batting higher up the order in recent times. As a finisher, he does not have much experience, but teams may look at him as a No.4 or No.5 batter who can also finish games. Overall, Cameron Green is an attractive option for any team. KKR and CSK have the highest purse left, but many other teams will also try to bid for him because they need an all-rounder like Cameron Green.

He made his comeback in the T20I series against the West Indies this year. Although he didn’t bowl due to precaution, he scored three half-centuries in the five-match T20I series. He also scored 118 in the third ODI against South Africa in August. So he is expected to be one of the top targets in the IPL 2026 auction.

Matthew Short

Matthew Short went unsold last season, but for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, he could be a good pick because there are not many overseas all-rounder options available. He has played six matches in the IPL, all for Punjab Kings in 2023.

With Glenn Maxwell pulling out of the auction, teams might look for a different spin all-rounder, and Short can be one of the options. Earlier this year in the Major League Cricket (MLC), he scored 360 runs in eight matches at an average of 45.00. He can bat at the top order as well as in the middle order, which makes him a flexible choice for many teams.

Ben Dwarshuis

Dwarshuis could be one of the players to watch out for in the IPL 2026 auction, which will take place on December 16. He was part of the 2018 Punjab Kings squad, and in 2021, Delhi Capitals picked him as a replacement for Chris Woakes, but he still has not made his debut in the IPL.

This could be the season where he gets picked again and finally makes his IPL debut. He has impressed in T20 internationals with 20 wickets in 13 matches. Earlier in the MLC 2025, he took 18 wickets in 13 matches and also scored 226 runs in 11 innings at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 167.40. His batting has improved a lot, and he can be used as a power hitter lower down the order. In the T20 Blast 2025, he took 18 wickets in 13 matches and added 226 runs in 11 innings. Dwarshuis could be a valuable signing for teams looking for a dependable all-round option.

Spencer Johnson

On the retention deadline day, KKR released Spencer Johnson after a difficult year for the Australian pacer. He missed most of 2025 because of injuries and had a poor IPL 2025 season, taking only one wicket in four matches and having an economy of 11.73. Since then, he has not played any competitive cricket.

He is now hoping to make a strong comeback. If he gets back to form, he can still be a valuable player for any franchise. But because there are doubts about his fitness and he has not played recently, teams may be careful. This could make him a budget pick in the IPL 2026 auction.

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk was released by the Delhi Capitals after scoring just 55 runs in six matches at an average of 9.16 and a strike rate of 105.76 in IPL 2025. Before that, in the 2024 season, he scored 330 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.66 and a blistering strike rate of 234.04.

Because of that performance, even though he was released, he was still bought for INR 9 crore. In the IPL 2026 auction, he may not be picked for such a high amount, but he has the potential and has already shown it in the league, which could tempt teams to bid for him. Earlier this year in the MLC, he also scored 275 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 169.75.

