Top 5 New Zealand Players Who Could Attract Big Bids at IPL 2026 Auction

The list includes a wicket-keeper from RCB.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction coming soon, teams are preparing to use their remaining purse wisely as they look to fill the gaps in their squads. A total of 1,355 players have registered for the event, which will take place on December 16.

Some New Zealand players were released after disappointing seasons, but many of them have returned with strong performances in international cricket and other leagues. This could also be a good chance for a few Kiwi players who have not made their IPL debut yet, as the upcoming season might finally give them an opportunity.

Here are five New Zealand players who could attract bids in the IPL 2026 auction.

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as a temporary replacement last season. He didn’t play any matches for the defending champions and was later released. Previously, he had played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), but in total, he has featured in only three IPL games. However, this could be the year when many teams look to target him in the IPL 2026 auction.

In 2025, Seifert played 16 T20Is and scored 559 runs at an average of 50.81 and a strike rate of 164.41. In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 242 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 148.46. He could be one of the top targets for teams because he not only bats in the top order, but also keeps wickets. Many teams need a top-order wicketkeeper-batter, so Tim Seifert could be one of the New Zealand players who gets a high bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Finn Allen

Along with Tim Seifert, Finn Allen could be another wicketkeeper batter option who might be among the top picks in the IPL 2026 auction. Finn Allen went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. He was part of the RCB squad in 2021 when he was brought in as a replacement player, but he couldn’t make his debut. Maybe the upcoming season could finally be the time when Finn Allen gets his first IPL game.

In T20Is, he has played five matches and scored 144 runs at an average of 36. During the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, he scored 333 runs in nine matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 225. In the PSL, he scored 213 runs with a strike rate of 171.77. As a top-order batter who likes to attack from the start in the power play, whichever team buys Finn Allen can expect fireworks from him throughout the season.

Jacob Duffy

Jacob Duffy has been in great form this year for New Zealand. He has taken 35 wickets in 21 T20Is, including a four-wicket haul in the ODI series against West Indies last month. In One Day Internationals alone, he has done well, picking up 21 wickets in 11 games. In the shorter format, the 31-year-old has played 156 matches and taken 178 wickets.

He has performed strongly in T20 leagues too. Earlier this year, he took 10 wickets in eight matches in the T20 Blast and picked up eight wickets in seven games in The Hundred. With many teams looking for an overseas pacer in the IPL 2026 auction, Duffy could be a good option. If picked, he might make his IPL debut this season.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra was released by the Super Kings on the retention deadline day after a disappointing season with the bat. He scored 191 runs in eight matches at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18.

After the IPL, he did well in the MLC 2025, scoring 263 runs at a strike rate of 171.89. In The Hundred, he made 91 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 202.22. This year in ODIs, he has scored 604 runs at an average of 43.14, and in T20Is, he has scored 309 runs at an average of 30.90. Another advantage for Rachin Ravindra is that he can bowl a couple of overs of spin. With not many spin all-rounders available in the auction, Rachin could be a strong pick among the New Zealand players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Matt Henry

New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry could also be one of the players teams will look at in the IPL 2026 auction. He has been in good form, taking four wickets in an ODI against the West Indies. His performances in international cricket and in T20 leagues have been impressive.

In the T20 Blast earlier this year, Henry took 16 wickets in 10 matches. He also played in The Hundred, where he picked up four wickets in two games. In internationals, he has 31 ODI wickets from 13 matches and 14 T20I wickets from 11 games. Henry is known for taking early wickets with the new ball in the power play. He can also bowl in the middle and death overs when needed, making multiple teams acquire his services in the IPL 2026 auction.

