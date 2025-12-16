Top 5 South Africa Players Who Could Attract Big Bids at IPL 2026 Auction

The list includes a former KKR player.

The IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi is only a few hours away. The teams must’ve already finalised what their squad would look like when the 19th edition begins next year. Out of the 300+ players shortlisted from the richly talented auction pool, some stars from South Africa are expected to attract big bids. The list includes former stars from the Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Let’s take a look at the top five Proteas players to watch out for in the IPL 2026 auction.

Lungi Ngidi

The fast bowler from South Africa played only two games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their title-winning season. Despite being a replacement player, Lungi Ngidi put up a show. He picked up four wickets in two matches; however, his economy was as high as 10. The 29-year-old has played all three games of the ongoing IND vs SA T20I series, and is the top wicket-taker for the visitors with six wickets at a more respectable economy of less than eight.

Anrich Nortje

The right-arm fast bowler played in the purple & gold jersey last season, but had a dismal outing in his two games. He snared a wicket but leaked 83 runs in seven overs before he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The setback saw him out of action for months. Recently, Nortje returned to competitive cricket in the CSA T20 Challenge. The Dolphins bowler took 11 wickets in eight innings at a decent 7.47 RPO. The 32-year-old’s form will work in his favour as it comes right before the IPL 2026 auction. He is also back for South Africa and is part of the T20I series in India.

George Linde

An irregular name among South Africa players is George Linde. The 34-year-old is yet to make his Indian Premier League debut. However, his skill set may draw attention, especially after Glenn Maxwell withdrew from the tournament. George Linde is a spin-bowling, left-handed all-rounder. Most franchises in the IPL 2026 auction will look to stabilise their middle and lower-middle orders for a few fiery knocks to close the innings. They would be keen to onboard a player who can bowl, especially offering spin. Before participating in the IND vs SA T20Is, Linde was playing for Western Province in the CSA T20 Challenge. He took five wickets in four outings at a low economy of 4.4.

Gerald Coetzee

A fast bowler who can bat decently is Gerald Coetzee. The Gujarat Titans bowler from last season picked up two wickets in four matches. His economy rate was close to 11. While that may be a problem for most teams, the South Africa quick has been picking wickets regularly for South Africa. His last T20I was against Namibia, where he returned with 1/14 with the ball and 12 runs with the bat. In 13 T20Is overall, the 25-year-old has taken 14 wickets and scored 110 runs. He can be a good backup option to have.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is yet to make his international debut, but he is already making headlines in global leagues ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In the recent India A vs South Africa A series, he returned with scores of 30 not out, 23, and 90. He also picked up a wicket. He also plays for the sister franchises of the Mumbai Indians in the Major League Cricket and SA20. The Lions’ middle-order batter made 55 runs in just two CSA T20 Challenge matches, striking at a good rate of 145.

