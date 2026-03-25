Uncapped Spinner Boosts SRH Playing XI Chances for IPL 2026, Takes Three Wickets Including Heinrich Klaasen in Intra-Squad Game [WATCH]

SRH uncapped spinner Shivang Kumar picks up three wickets in intra-squad match No. 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Shivang Kumar shines with a three-wicket spell in SRH intra-squad match

In practice match No. 2 between SRH A and SRH B, Shivang Kumar, who represented SRH B, took three wickets in his spell. He bowled three overs and conceded 26 runs. He took the wickets of Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse and Heinrich Klaasen.

𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 ft. Shivang Kumar 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/IdtK398lH0 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 25, 2026

Shivang Kumar was one of the best bowlers in the match along with Praful Hinge, as both picked up three wickets each. Sakib Hussain took two wickets, while Zeeshan Ansari picked up one wicket. SRH A scored 191 runs as they were bowled out in 19.3 overs. For them, Nitish Reddy scored 73 runs.

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad B chased down the target with ease and won the match by six wickets with 32 balls to spare. For them, Salil Arora scored 81 off 33 balls, while Smaran Ravichandran remained unbeaten on 70 off 39 balls.

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Shivang Kumar makes strong case for SRH playing XI in IPL 2026

Speaking about Shivang Kumar, with the performance he delivered in the intra-squad match, he is making a strong case for a place in the playing XI in IPL 2026. Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have much strength in their spin department. They do have players like Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey, who have shown glimpses of their potential. This could be Shivang Kumar’s season to showcase his talent. He has played only four T20 matches so far and has taken four wickets.

Sunrisers may start with Zeeshan and Harsh for the initial matches, but Shivang should take the opportunity with both hands when he gets the chance.

SRH first four matches in IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 28 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. They will then face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 2 at Eden Gardens. Their first home game will be on April 5 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH will next take on Punjab Kings on April 11 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

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