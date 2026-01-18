Unsold at IPL 2026 Auction, Former SRH Batter Notches Up Century in Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final

News
Unsold at IPL 2026 Auction, Former SRH Batter Atharva Taide Notches Up Century in Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final
Last updated: January 18, 2026
1 min read
Unsold at IPL 2026 Auction, Former SRH Batter Atharva Taide Notches Up Century in Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Atharva Taide has scored an excellent hundred in the ongoing Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 final.

Atharva Taide Stars With a Stunning Hundred in Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final

The opener looked in sublime touch throughout his innings during the summit clash. His brilliant 128 runs off 118 deliveries displayed a composed knock in the high-stakes fixture.

The innings was laced with a total of 15 boundaries and three sixes, striking at 108.47. At the time of writing,

More to follow…

