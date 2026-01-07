Unsold in the IPL 2026 Auction, Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade Smashes 4 Centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 to Top Run Charts

Apart from one match, he scored either a century or a half century in every other match.

Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade has been in amazing form, topping the run charts with four centuries in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26.

Aman Mokhade Dominates Vijay Hazare Trophy with Consistent Big Scores

Recently, in the match against Uttar Pradesh, Aman scored 147 runs off 117 balls, including 17 fours and two sixes. While chasing a target of 340, no other batter could support him well, as the second highest score in the innings was 51 by Akshay Wadkar. Vidarbha eventually lost the match by 54 runs. However, with this century, Aman reached four hundreds in the season and moved to the top of the run charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26.

So far, he has scored 634 runs in six matches at an average of 126.80 and a strike rate of 115.06, including four centuries and one half century.

Earlier in the tournament, he scored 110 against Bengal in the opening match, which was also his first List A century. In the next game against Hyderabad, he made 82 as Vidarbha won the match by 89 runs. In the third match, he scored 139 off 125 balls against Jammu and Kashmir and helped the team chase 312 to win by five wickets, bringing up his second century.

He then had a low score of six against Chandigarh but bounced back strongly in the following match against Baroda, scoring an unbeaten 150 off 121 balls to help Vidarbha chase 294 and win by nine wickets. This was his third century of the season. His latest knock of 147 against Uttar Pradesh brought up his fourth century, equalling Devdutt Padikkal for the most hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 and also taking him to the top of the run scoring list.

Before the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aman scored 206 runs in seven innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 157.25. He went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction held in December, but his current form could put him on the radar of teams if they look for a replacement player in the future.

Most Runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Player Team Innings Runs Average Hundreds Fifties Aman Mokhade Vidarbha 6 634 126.80 4 1 Devdutt Padikkal Karnataka 6 605 100.83 4 1 Pukhraj Mann Himachal Pradesh 6 558 93.00 3 2 Aryan Juyal Uttar Pradesh 6 436 87.20 2 1 Dhruv Jurel Uttar Pradesh 6 435 87.00 1 4

