Urvil Patel Flexes Six-Hitting Abilities in Pre-season Camp to Stake Claim in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2026 [WATCH]

The IPL 2026 is a little more than two weeks away, and the players have started practising for the forthcoming T20 spectacle. The Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has been seen to hit consecutive sixes in the pre-season camp to boost his chances in the CSK Playing XI.

Notably, the Chennai outfit had managed just four victories out of their 14 league-stage fixtures last season. But after a disastrous bottom-place finish, the five-time winners would be keen to bounce back in the IPL 2026. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. are all set to kick off their campaign in an away clash against the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on March 30.

This match will be followed by three more fixtures, facing the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively, on April 3, April 5, and April 11 in the first phase of the tournament.

Urvil Patel Might Start in CSK Playing XI in IPL 2026

The 27-year-old had joined the franchise midway through the last edition as an injury replacement for Vansh Bedi. But Urvil made a huge impact in just three appearances, notching up 68 runs at a blazing strike rate of 212.50. The gloveman has also enjoyed a stellar past year in the domestic cricket, putting up a consistent show for Gujarat.

The batter scored 195 runs in seven matches, striking at an astonishing rate of 243.75, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025. Moreover, Urvil’s heroics in the domestic 20-over event included a hundred. He also carried on a decent form in the subsequent leagues, the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy, notching up 194 and 414 runs, respectively.

The commendable display was laced with a one-day century alongside two fifty-plus knocks and a ton in the red-ball tournament. This excellent run, following an impressive debut season, could reserve him a spot in the CSK playing XI for the IPL 2026.

