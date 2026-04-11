Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel Guide Rajasthan Royals to Fourth Straight Victory, RCB Winning Streak Ends; Key Takeaways from RR vs RCB IPL 2026

Captain Rajat Patidar was the only Bengaluru batter to put up a fifty-plus knock in the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match.

Rajasthan Royals continue their winning run in the IPL 2026 after claiming a clinical six-wicket victory over the title-holders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After opting to field first in a rain-hit RR vs RCB match, the hosts almost ran through Bengaluru’s formidable batting line-up. But captain Rajat Patidar’s counter-attacking knock, followed by a late surge from Venkatesh Iyer, powered them to cross the 200-run mark.

While chasing, it was a one-dimensional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel show that easily snatched the game away from the visitors. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RR vs RCB clash.

Rajat Patidar Blitz Propelled RCB to 201

After a golden duck from Phil Salt, a brisk 45-run partnership off 17 balls between Virat Kohli (32) and Devdutt Padikkal (14) had provided a brilliant start to the last-edition winners. But the dismissals of the aforementioned batters in quick succession triggered a mini collapse in the RCB batting order. However, despite losing wickets at regular intervals, captain Rajat Patidar strongly held one end to fuel them to a fighting score.

He notched up a valuable 63 runs off 40 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 157.50. Moreover, the team’s one of the new additions, Venkatesh Iyer, also chipped in with a few crucial hits at the end to take the total over 200. Coming in as an impact player, he smashed a 15-ball 29 not out, comprising two sixes and a four.

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Show Continues in RR vs RCB IPL 2026

The explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had piled up three successive 70-plus opening stands so far in the IPL 2026. Though Jaiswal was once again off to a flier in the RR vs RCB clash, hitting two over-boundaries off Josh Hazlewood, he could not convert it into a huge contribution (13).

But the 15-year-old carried on his usual attacking game to smack 78 runs off just 26 balls. After smashing two sixes in his first encounter against Jasprit Bumrah, Vaibhav also welcomed Hazlewood with three back-to-back boundaries before hitting a huge six over deep square leg on the final delivery of the fourth over. His blazing innings, laced with eight fours and seven sixes, saw RR reach 129 in under just eight overs of the chase.

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Unbeaten 81 from Dhruv Jurel Ensures Comfortable Chase for Rajasthan Royals

If the wonder kid had done almost half the job for RR, Dhruv Jurel’s fierce knock completed the remaining task. His 68*-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja helped the side to cruise through the target and bag yet another victory in the IPL 2026. The gloveman’s well-made 81 not out included eight fours and three maximums, striking at a blistering rate of 188.37.

Currently, the Royals are the only undefeated team of the ongoing edition so far. The Men in Pink are also the table toppers with four victories in as many fixtures.

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