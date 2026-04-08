Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dominates Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal Storm Overshadows Guwahati Rain; Key Takeaways from RR vs MI IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a brisk 39 in the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match.

The Rajasthan Royals have outclassed the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in a rain-marred RR vs MI IPL 2026 clash. The fans were excited to witness the highly anticipated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Jasprit Bumrah showdown, and the prodigy has won the battle in its first round. Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RR vs MI encounter.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Aces Jasprit Bumrah Challenge

All the RR vs MI pre-match discussions had led to only one key matchup, i.e., Sooryavanshi vs Bumrah. Last year, the fans had missed out on what happens when a teen sensation takes on arguably the world’s best bowler of the current times. The most-awaited faceoff was on the brink of getting further delayed due to the consistent downpour in Guwahati.

But in a rain-curtailed 11-over clash, the 15-year-old welcomed Bumrah with a massive six over mid-on. This was followed by another maximum from him over the deep square leg in the fourth delivery of the over, as the wonder kid scored 13 runs off five deliveries from the bowler.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Provided Explosive Start

After nearly a three-hour-long wait for the start of play, the Royals’ home crowd in Guwahati was thoroughly entertained by a whirlwind knock from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The RR opener scored a blistering 77 not out off only 32 balls, laced with a total of 10 boundaries and four sixes, at a blazing strike rate of 240.62.

Jaiswal’s 80-run opening partnership with Sooryavanshi off just 30 balls had set the tone for their massive total of 150 against MI. The left-hander not only took charge right from the beginning but also stayed tall at the other end despite wickets falling down at regular intervals.

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Rajasthan Royals Thrash Mumbai Indians in RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Following a stunning show against MI’s formidable bowling line-up, the Royals also put up a clinical display with the ball in the second innings. The visitors’ top order crumbled under pressure, registering three single-digit scores. A late surge from Naman Dhir (25 off 13) and Sherfane Rutherford (25 off 8) took them closer to the target, but it was never really enough to chase down the massive target in under 11 overs.

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