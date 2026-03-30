Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on how Yashasvi Jaiswal played catalyst after fiery fifty in RR vs CSK IPL 2026 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) with a bang, registering a fiery fifty in the clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight (March 30). The talented left-hander smashed the third-fastest fifty in IPL, reaching the landmark in just 15 balls in the RR vs CSK match and paved the way for an easy Royals win.

Sooryavanshi eventually departed for a 17-ball 52, batting at an explosive strike rate of 308.22 comprising four boundaries and five maximums. He was complemented well from the other end by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 38* to see RR over the finishing line.

In the aftermath of the contest, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened up about how Yashasvi Jaiswal played the role of a catalyst behind his ferocious knock and the advice he received from his senior batting partner.

Vaibhav, who turned 15-years-old just a couple of days back on March 27, said during the post-match presentation ceremony,

“My opening partner (Jaiswal) keeps communicating with me after every ball – he tells me when to take singles, keeps giving me the strike, and encourages me to keep playing my shots if the ball is coming nicely onto the bat.”

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal help Rajasthan Royals start big after bowlers trigger CSK batting collapse

Speaking about the RR vs CSK match, after putting Chennai to bat first, the Rajasthan pacers came out breathing fire. Nandre Burger took two while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma snared one wicket apiece as CSK lost four wickets in the powerplay.

The CSK top order of Sanju Samson (6), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6), Ayush Mhatre (0) and Matt Short (2) all departed for single-digit scores as their batting woes continued from last season. The struggles got extended further as RR kept chipping away at the CSK batting lineup with Sarfaraz Khan (17), Kartik Sharma (18) and Shivam Dube (6) walking back next to the dugout, leaving the CSK scoreboard reeling at 74/7 in 10.3 overs. It was then England all-rounder Jamie Overton who scripted a fightback with his 36-ball 43 to help CSK post 127.

Coming to the chase, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi single-handedly took the game away with his high-octane powerplay batting in the low-scoring affair. Yashasvi Jaiswal and new skipper Riyan Parag (14*) then wrapped up the contest with ease, with RR winning by eight wickets and 47 balls left.

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