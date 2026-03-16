Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Sights on Breaking THIS Chris Gayle Record in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has set his sights on breaking one of the records in IPL 2026.

With the IPL 2026 starting on March 28, all eyes will be on Vaibhav again as he was quite impressive last season and amazed everyone with his talent at such a young age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi targets Chris Gayle’s 175 record in IPL 2026

Speaking at the Naman Awards 2026, he was asked by Harsha Bhogle, one of the renowned commentators in world cricket, about which record he would like to break. He was given three choices. One was hitting six sixes in an over, the second was the fastest hundred in the IPL, and the third was the highest individual score in the IPL.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi answered that he would like to break the highest individual score record, which is 175* by Chris Gayle in 2013. The fastest century record also belongs to Gayle, which came in just 30 balls. However, in the previous season, Vaibhav came close to that as he currently has the second fastest century in 35 balls, which came against Gujarat Titans.

Like what Sanju Samson said at the awards, for him it is like a video game. Being only 14 years old, he did not have any pressure of playing on such a big stage.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for another big IPL season

In his debut season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a blistering strike rate of 206.55, along with one century and one fifty. Last season he was introduced in the XI due to an injury to Sanju Samson, but he did so well that he will now be in the XI from the start in the upcoming season. Also, with Sanju Samson joining Chennai Super Kings in a trade, Vaibhav is expected to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Recently, Vaibhav played a crucial part in helping India win the U19 World Cup. He hammered the England bowlers in the final and smashed 175 off just 80 balls, including 15 fours and 15 sixes, batting at a strike rate of 218.75 as India posted 411 and later won by 100 runs.

It will be interesting to see how the IPL 2026 season goes for this young player, as there will now be more expectations not only from RR fans but from everyone in India.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule for 1st Phase

Date Match Venue Time Mar 30 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Apr 4 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium 7:30 PM Apr 7 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Apr 10 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM

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