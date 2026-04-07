The Varun Chakravarthy injury update will be a key talking point, as he suffered a hand injury and was not available for the match against Punjab Kings. Will he be available for the KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Varun Chakravarthy Injury Update: Will Kolkata Knight Riders Spinner Play in KKR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match?

The Varun Chakravarthy injury update is a key concern, as the KKR mystery spinner suffered a hand injury while taking a catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2. Because of this injury, he missed the match against Punjab Kings. Also, Sunil Narine was unwell, so Rovman Powell and Navdeep Saini came into the XI.

There is no latest Varun Chakravarthy injury update, and there is no official confirmation on whether he will be available for the next match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or not. However, KKR will be hoping that it is not a serious injury and that he is available for the next match.

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Varun Chakravarthy yet to find rhythm in IPL 2026

Varun Chakravarthy’s IPL 2026 campaign has started on a disappointing note. In two matches, he has conceded 79 runs in just six overs. Against Mumbai Indians, he bowled four overs and gave away 48 runs. In the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he bowled only two overs and conceded 31 runs. He has not taken a wicket in either of the matches so far.

Before this, he finished the T20 World Cup 2026 as the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Jasprit Bumrah. He started that tournament on a high in the group stage, but since the Super 8 match against South Africa, he has been leaking runs at a high economy rate.

This short injury break might help him, as he could return with better focus and get back to his best.

Rain helps KKR register first point of the IPL 2026 season

Kolkata Knight Riders have opened their points tally in IPL 2026, as their match against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. Before this, they had lost both of their first two matches against Mumbai Indians by six wickets and then against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 65 runs.

Their next match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at Eden Gardens. After that, they will travel to Chennai to face CSK on April 14.

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