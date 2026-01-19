Venkatesh Iyer or Devdutt Padikkal? RCB Best XI Has a Tricky Choice for IPL 2026

RCB bought Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2026 auction.

RCB best XI is almost settled, with most players being automatic selections for IPL 2026. However, one slot where the defending champions will need to think is the No.3 spot. Devdutt Padikkal batted superbly at this number for most of the last season, with his revamp approach helping RCB massively.

However, they roped in Venkatesh Iyer at the IPL 2026 auction, intending to boost the top order further. Given his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Royal Challengers Bengaluru would want to include him in the RCB best XI. As a batter, Vekatesh’s best comes at No.3, so that leaves RCB with two quality options for one slot.

ALSO READ:

Who should be in RCB best XI?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a tricky choice since both are left-handers and capable of playing at the top or No.3. If the choice is between Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer, RCB best XI should have Venkatesh for multiple reasons. Firstly, he is naturally a better T20 batter, even if Padikkal has improved, and will work brilliantly in the top order.

KKR failed to utilise him wisely in the previous few seasons, as they kept sending him in the lower order, when he is a top-order batter. At No.3, Venkatesh has 671 runs at an average of 47.92 and a strike rate of 169.44 in 18 innings, including six fifties and a century. That strike rate suggests how good he can be in his comfortable slot, and he is equally adept against pace and spin.

His only issue remains hard lengths into the body, but Padikkal can also face similar problems, and he doesn’t have the power game. Given his high attributes, he fits more naturally as someone who can bat quickly and keep the momentum after hard-hitting openers. More importantly, Iyer can whack spin more brutally and consistently than Padikkal while also providing the same LHB variety.

Despite batting in his comfortable position, Padikkal could only strike at 129.66 and had a balls-per-boundary ratio of 6.30 against slow bowlers in IPL 2025. He was also dismissed five times. Meanwhile, Venkatesh hits all types of wrist spin, and once he bats in the top order, his hitting gears against left-arm orthodox will also come in handy.

Bowling value of Venkatesh Iyer

The biggest advantage for Venkatesh Iyer is his bowling value, which is a major reason to include him in the RCB best XI. With uncertainty around Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal, RCB will want their all-rounders to contribute more. That is only possible if RCB play Venkatesh Iyer.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, he bowled exceptionally well and stepped up for Madhya Pradesh on various occasions. If RCB are smart enough, they can consistently get two overs from him. He has shown a knack for picking wickets at times in white-ball cricket.

Double Delight ✌️



Venkatesh Iyer dismissed Ayush Badoni & Himmat Singh in the same over 👌👌#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/Fa4GwxKzs6 pic.twitter.com/l7qqAMQRms — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Padikkal doesn’t contribute with the ball at all. He was mostly used as an Impact Player in IPL 2025. But with the lack of enough quality bowling options, RCB will be tempted to play Venkatesh to get more options in this department.

This is another aspect KKR failed to maximise. Iyer bowls medium pace and can support the likes of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma in the middle overs. He has numerous better attributes in all departments and should start ahead of Padikkal, at least for the initial phase of IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.