Venkatesh Iyer Sold to RCB for INR 7 Cr in IPL 2026 Auction

After a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer was sold to RCB for INR 7 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

The bidding began with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) placing an opening bid of INR 2 crore, which was his base price. Gujarat Titans also bid for him, but the bidding was mainly between RCB and KKR, with RCB winning this time. In the previous auction, it was KKR who had won the bid for Venkatesh Iyer.

His name was listed in Set 2 under the All-Rounders 1 category.

Venkatesh Iyer in IPL

Venkatesh Iyer has played 62 IPL matches so far, all for Kolkata Knight Riders, and has scored 1468 runs. His average is 29.95 and has a strike rate of 137.32. In his IPL career, he has scored one century and 12 half centuries.

He played a key role in KKR’s third IPL title win in 2024. That year, he scored 370 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.79, including four fifties. Despite this, he was released after the season but bought back at the IPL 2025 auction for INR 23.75 crore.

However, his form dipped in IPL 2025. He managed only 142 runs at an average of 20.28, with his strike rate falling below 140. He scored just one half century, and which is why KKR relased him again.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy SMAT 2025, representing Madhya Pradesh, Venkatesh Iyer has scored 211 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.37. Just hours before the IPL 2026 auction, he scored 70 runs against Punjab.

Other Big Indian Buys in IPL 2026 Auction

Ravi Bishnoi

The leg spinner, who was released by LSG, has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.20 crore. RR, SRH and CSK were among the teams that bid for Bishnoi, with RR placing the winning bid.

