Chasemaster Virat Kohli Delivers Again, Jacob Duffy Steps Up in Absence of Josh Hazlewood; Key Takeaways from RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Game

The RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match currently holds the record for the fastest 200-plus total chase in the tournament's history.

The reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have started off the IPL 2026 with a dominating victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). After opting to field first in the RCB vs SRH match, the visitors had set themselves a huge target of 201 runs. But a whirlwind display from the RCB batting order chased down the total under 16 overs to kick off their title defence with a comprehensive win.

Let’s take a look at 3 key takeaways from the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opening clash.

Jacob Duffy Stepped Up in RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash

Star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s delayed recovery was set to be a major blow for the side’s bowling attack. But Jacob Duffy has stepped up brilliantly in the tournament opener to fill in the void. The New Zealand seamer ran through the SRH top order to snare a crucial three-wicket haul while conceding only 22 runs in his four-over quota.

Earlier, the RCB management had shared why they acquired the tall Black Caps bowler for the season to pair him up with their marquee Australian acquisition. The impactful show on his IPL debut will now keep the RCB fans relieved till Hazlewood’s comeback in the starting XI.

Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan Carry on Blistering Form

Two star Indian players, Devdutt Padikkal and Ishan Kishan, have continued their scorching-hot form to put up a stellar show for their respective teams in the blockbuster RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener. Following a successful T20 World Cup campaign, Kishan notched up a notable innings for the Hyderabad outfit in his IPL captaincy debut. He scored 80 runs off just 38 deliveries, laced with eight fours and five over-boundaries.

On the other hand, Padikkal also played a match-winning cameo in the second innings. The batter was coming off a great run in the domestic circuit and continued the momentum in the RCB vs SRH fixture. After losing Phil Salt (8) early in the chase, he built a 101-run partnership off 45 balls with Virat Kohli (69*). Padikkal scored a blazing 26-ball 61, striking at a blazing rate of 234.61.

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Opening Duo’s Form Set to be Concerning for SRH

Both the Sunrisers’ openers were coming off a rollercoaster outing in the latest ICC event. In the RCB vs SRH opening match, the pair was once again seen to struggle before heading back to the dugout for cheap returns. Abhishek Sharma had smashed a stunning fifty in the T20 World Cup final but managed only seven runs against the defending champions.

Travis Head, who had scored only 111 runs in four appearances of the 20-over championship, also returned for a nine-ball 11. The swashbuckling duo’s lean patch would be a major concern for the side ahead of the upcoming matches. Moreover, Pat Cummins’ absence will also be a key setback for SRH due to the lack of execution by the bowlers in the powerplay.

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